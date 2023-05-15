EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a data base updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

The Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) published Tuesday on its website, without any explanation or press conference, a document called Instruction of the EEC on sexual abuse. In reality, it does not contribute anything new, it is a compendium of the current Vatican norms on pedophilia in the clergy, but it has been forced to present it at the urging of the Vatican nuncio in Spain, who announced the document by surprise at the opening of the last assembly plenary. Ecclesiastical sources interpret it as a slap on the wrist due to the passivity of the Spanish Church in the face of the abuse scandal. The contrast with the quick reaction of the Bolivian Church to the case uncovered by this newspaper —the publication of the newspaper of Alfonso Pedrajas, a Jesuit who admitted to having abused dozens of minors in the Andean country and how the Jesuits covered him up— is clear . What this guide also shows is that four years ago, when work began on it, a general decree is still pending, its own final mandatory standard, which specifies in detail how orders and dioceses should act in Spain.

This is one of the few countries where it still does not exist, due to the strong internal division of the bishops, between a majority who prefer to continue hiding the problem and those who want to follow the Pope and clean up. And because then the Holy See has to give it the go-ahead. This instruction, precisely, brings to light the deficiencies in Spain: everything is analyzed from a judicial perspective and the victims continue to be forgotten, according to those affected and the priests who work in this field lament.

The 32-page instruction simply focuses on the canonical criminal procedure that is activated in the event of a possible case of abuse, a trial with the rules of the Church completely unknown to the majority of citizens and very opaque: the victims hardly receive information , and they must look for a canonical lawyer so as not to get lost, they do not even have access to their file, nor do they receive a copy of the sentence, and they are never informed that they are entitled to compensation. Much of the text, on the other hand, alludes to the defendant’s guarantees and his presumption of innocence, but forgets the essential aspirations of the victims: to be believed, for the truth to be known, and for compensation formulas to be established.

Regarding a public recognition of the facts, the EEC is light years ahead of the rest of the countries. Contrary to others (in the US, dioceses and orders publish lists with the names and surnames of the accused), in the Spanish Church there is zero transparency and, since EL PAÍS began its investigation of pedophilia in the clergy, continues without giving all the information of what he knows. But, in addition, the instruction indicates that an investigation should not be carried out if the defendant has died, something that happens in the vast majority of cases that are coming to light. It is only recommended to inform the Vatican, the congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, which centralizes the cases. Therefore, the door is closed to any subsequent response, the complaints are directed to the file. In fact, the document does not even mention compensation.

“In all the Churches of all the countries there are formulas, regulated by a general decree, to clarify facts and compensate the victims in cases in which the accused has died, you cannot not give them an answer”, reasons the judicial vicar of a Spanish diocese. In practice, each order and bishopric does what it wants. It depends on your mood and your commitment in the fight against the abuses. You can stick to canonical rules and do almost nothing, archiving most cases, or go much further. Whether or not a victim is well cared for depends on which bishop or superior is assigned to him. In Spain, the orders and dioceses that are compensating the victims continue to be a minority, regardless of the fact that a canonical procedure can be carried out that leads to a conviction.

This attitude completely clashes with the continuous indications of the Pope, who repeated last March: “In the face of abuses, especially those committed by members of the Church, it is not enough to ask for forgiveness. Apologizing is necessary, but it is not enough. Asking for forgiveness is good for the victims, but they are the ones who have to be at the center of everything. Their pain, their psychological damage can begin to heal if they find answers; concrete actions to repair the horrors they have suffered”. And this same month he insisted on his speech to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors: “Now is the time to repair the damage caused to the generations that preceded us and to those who continue to suffer.”

Francis reiterates that the priority now is to repair the damage caused, but the Spanish Church continues to cling to purely judicial parameters since it is very difficult or impossible to prove that damage. He refuses to simply believe the victims, even if there is a credible and proven story. The slogan is to defend oneself from them, not to welcome them. And above all, avoid having to pay money, the great pending issue. Therefore the absence of indemnities in the instruction is not accidental. When this newspaper revealed in February that the audit commissioned by the bishops of a law firm works along the lines of recommending paying compensation without questioning the victims, as occurs in other countries, alarm bells went off among the bishops.

The Spanish Church has never wanted to report how much compensation it has paid. According to a calculation by EL PAÍS of the few known sentences, there have already been at least two million euros, with an average of 12,000, but maximum amounts of 50,000. This newspaper has revealed that the Jesuits have disbursed up to 72,000 euros and the Marists, 35,000. But everything is still hidden and it is a lottery, there is no reference criteria. In France, the Church has announced that it will sell part of its assets to pay compensation, but in Spain most dioceses deny any possibility of compensation. In addition, clauses of silence are usually imposed on those affected. They are prohibited by the Pope, and therefore in the new instruction, but it is not complied with.

The CEE guide does not speak to the victims and the faithful, but rather to their own priests. “A victim who reads this does not understand anything. What cannot be done is that the starting point is: you accuse and we do not believe you, provide the burden of proof, when there is almost never evidence and it is the word of one person against that of another. A welcoming attitude has to prevail, ”says the same canonist. Luis Alfonso Zamorano, a priest who works in the accompaniment of victims and is a professor at the Institute of Anthropology and Human Rights of the Gregorian University of Rome, thinks the same. “In the instruction, it seems positive to me that the obligation to report is insisted on, the crime of abuse of power is highlighted when it is verified that there has been obstruction of justice, cover-up and negligence, and that the derogation of the pontifical secret is remembered, although in practice it remains unfulfilled in many cases. But, on the other hand, he says that “one of the most important responsibilities of the bishop is to protect and ensure the good of those who are loved with predilection by Jesus.”. Victims of abuse should be asked if they truly and currently feel protected and loved with predilection by many of our pastors and leaders. Rather, there are not a few who continue to feel not only unprotected, but viewed with suspicion, contempt, and discredited.”

Zamorano points out that in the Spanish Church there are some exceptions, but after having met survivors, he concludes: “I am very afraid that putting the victims at the center still sounds like heavenly music. There is talk of learning from the ‘bitter lessons of the past’, when, in reality, the facts show that in even recent cases the same negligence continues to be committed”. From his analysis, “the biggest gap in the instruction is that nothing is said about repair mechanisms.” “The document insists that the Church ‘is moved by the pain of the victims, asks for forgiveness, commits itself to the search for truth and justice’, but it says nothing about the firm obligation to repair the damage, an expression that the code of canon law repeats almost like a litany. This is, in my opinion, the great gap in instruction and one of the points where ‘the need for a deep and continuous conversion of hearts’ is most evident. This omission is not incidental and harmless. It is, moreover, in the antipodes of the attitude of the Pope”.

Miguel Hurtado, a victim of abuse at Montserrat Abbey and spokesman in Spain for ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse, Put an end to clergy abuse), believes that the Spanish Church regulations “continue to have more holes than a Gruyère cheese” . Among the deficiencies that he observes, he lists the lack of collaboration with civil justice, and that the duty of automatic reporting to the prosecutor’s office of all cases they hear is not established, since at this time they should only report if the victim is still a minor old. He does not see a principle of zero tolerance, as in the US or Ireland, with the automatic expulsion of the guilty, they continue to rely on sentences of prayer and penance. He stresses that no mechanisms are established to judge and punish the cover-up, and in fact this newspaper has already pointed out 39 bishops and superiors suspected of cover-up and has had no consequences.

Hurtado points out that it is not expected to share the information obtained in the canonical investigation with the victims or the prosecution. His conclusion is that the Church cannot investigate itself: “These cases must be investigated by civil justice. And for that, Congress must eliminate the criminal and civil statute of limitations.” That is now the main battle of many associations of victims in the world, that the crimes of child abuse never prescribe.