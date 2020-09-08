The celebration of the Spanish Chess Championships in Linares (Jaén) has resulted within the affirmation of 20 constructive circumstances for COVID-19. Not even the inflexible protocol of the Spanish Chess Federation (FEDA) utilized within the gaming halls has been in a position to make sure success in the middle of the tournaments.

On August 24, the Second Division Staff Championship started, which ran with out obvious issues till Friday, August 28. The alarm went off on Sunday 30, when implicated sources affirm the presence of a number of positives from the aforementioned championship. As well as, a number of individuals who had been involved additionally had signs.

The subsequent day, the Absolute and Girls’s Championship of Spain started on the identical amenities. As earlier positives had been detected, there have been members thought of “shut contact” who couldn’t take part within the match for having to adjust to a compulsory 14-day quarantine. Even so, the competitors began with out obvious issues till, tAfter the second spherical, performed on Tuesday 1, two positives had been confirmed amongst these initially remoted. This led to different 12 remoted gamers, though asymptomatic, who had performed the preliminary two rounds.

Panic and insecurity took maintain of the spectators of the match and the gamers themselves who, in boards and WhatsApp teams debated concerning the continuity of the match. Lastly the Federation he pronounced issuing a message of calm and guaranteeing security within the competitors. The subsequent day, then again, the energetic gamers went from 139 to 119. Which means 8 gamers determined to return to their locations of origin for worry of recent doable infections.

New infections

The scenario remained steady in Linares whereas new positives had been confirmed among the many gamers current within the Second Division Championship. The present stability, though all removed from Linares, is 16 positives, 1 undetermined case and a outcome to be recognized.

On day 5, a brand new constructive was confirmed among the many 12 isolates after spherical 2 and, “after a second PCR take a look at ordered by the match’s Medical Directorate”, one other constructive among the many 7 remoted folks “earlier than the beginning of the championship.”

Once more the uncertainty was on the rise till as soon as once more the FEDA got here out with a new statement confirming the brand new isolation of 4 shut contacts of the final constructive and wishing “a speedy restoration to these affected.”

Gamers opinions

On the finish of the sixth spherical, Manuel Pérez Candelario, Extremadura participant who’s in third place in a match that may lastly finish right this moment afternoon, collected his impressions within the web page Chess24, the place you’ll be able to comply with the course of the match in its night broadcasts and that, even, has organized a parallel online tournament among inmates.

“We’re like this from the primary day, that we knew the scenario that dragged on from the Second Division championship […] it is rather annoying to compete like this “, laments the Extremaduran participant whose full statements might be adopted from 2 hours and 3 minutes of this video.