‘La Revuelta’ started on Monday night with a novelty: the inclusion of the Lottery draw in the middle of the program. «It must be explained because the program had never done this. I have been told to notify people of the relevant instructions. Due to the interruption, there will be a gap with the people who see us at home. It will be an interruption of 75 seconds, very short, and they will go to the future while we will not have stopped here,” he communicated. David Broncano. Thus, from now on the winners will be revealed during the broadcast of ‘The Revolt’and not before its start as until now.

One more proof that the star program of ‘access prime time’ is a surprise box. Nobody would have guessed the identities of the two guests on Tuesday, December 10. First, Broncano chatted with José Carlos Ibarra JerezInternational Grandmaster and current Spanish blitz chess champion in 2023. And the first chess player to visit ‘The Revolt‘, with whom Broncano played a game in which, even though he cheated and his opponent competed blindfolded, he ended up in a draw.

The one who did beat him hands down was the Norwegian. Magnus Carlsenthe best player in the world. “I have a video on my channel that proves it,” he noted, to Broncano’s maximum disbelief.

“What is the minimum time you need to play a game and beat me?” the presenter tried to find out. “One minute,” said the guest, who proposed to Broncano to play blind, without looking at the board. “I need three minutes there,” he clarified.









After concluding the interview with a game, ‘The Revolt’ It featured a true diva of Spanish acting who needed no introduction: Ana Belen. It was the debut of the actress and presenter in the format, a milestone for Broncano, who acknowledged that “I never thought you would come.” Ana Belén commented that her husband, Victor Manuelyes he had attended ‘The Resistance‘. But he never spoke badly about the program, as the comedian wanted to know,