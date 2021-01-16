The four managing partners of Mirabaud: Lionel Aeschlimann, Yves Mirabaud, Camille Vial and Nicolas Mirabaud.

Few knew in Spain until a few months ago the name of Mirabaud. This Swiss bank, which has been in Spain for 11 years, is now associated with the King Emeritus after making it public that he used it to hide from the treasury the 65 million it received from Saudi Arabia between 2008 and 2012, as published by EL PAÍS.

Mirabaud appears in the Swiss case as being investigated for alleged money laundering. The entity, which did not require Juan Carlos I to regularize the money, entered Spain in 2009 with the purchase of the securities company Venture Finanzas. Since then it has grown discreetly until it became a private bank and has a network of four offices: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville. Spain is the European country where it has the most branches, proof of its interest in this square.

According to the Banco de España registry, Mirabaud was established as a depository institution in Spain through the Luxembourg branch on April 30, 2014. It only works with clients with more than one million euros of assets and employs 51 workers. It has 2,855 open accounts for its clients, according to official data from the AEB banking association.

The curious thing about this expansion is that it crossed over into the plans of the emeritus king, one of the reasons why the directors of Mirabaud invited him to leave the entity in 2012, the year of the PP tax amnesty to which Juan Carlos I did not was welcomed.

According to the bank officials told EL PAÍS in July 2020, the progressive implantation of Mirabaud in Spain, as well as the increasingly common appearance of Juan Carlos I on the front pages of newspapers due to the outbreak of the elephant hunting scandal in Botswana, you were asked to cancel your account. Yves Mirabaud, one of the founders of the bank, declared before the Swiss Justice: “We consider that it was no longer appropriate to keep this account.”

Protect the bank’s reputation in Spain

The previous head of state transferred the money to the tax haven of Nassau (Bahamas), to the Gonet & Cie bank, and put it in an account in the name of Corinna Larsen, something that aroused the interest of the Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa, according to this publication. daily.

The statements of those responsible for the Swiss bank reveal the interest in protecting the reputation of its Spanish branch. Mirabaud sources have declined to comment on this issue. “The entity cannot comment on ongoing legal cases. However, we want to clearly express that we deny, and will vigorously combat, the insinuations of any incorrect action on the part of the institution, which has always respected the laws, regulations and regulations that apply in all the markets in which it operates ”, they are limited to point.

Consulted other private bankers with long experience in Spain, they agree that these scandals affect the reputation of the entity, “as has happened to Lombard Odier, another Swiss bank with which Bárcenas, the former treasurer of the PP, worked.” They also point out that it is almost certain that Mirabaud Spain knew nothing of the agreements with the emeritus king because of the rigorous Swiss banking secrecy and because the monarch always dealt directly with Geneva.

“Customers are increasingly sensitive to these issues, something that did not happen until the crisis erupted from 2008 to 2012, when bank secrecy was legally ended in Switzerland and other countries. Until then it was considered almost normal to have opaque accounts outside of Spain ”, points out a manager of a relevant private bank, who requests anonymity.

Fall of equity in Sicav

According to the latest official data from Inverco, in wealth management, one of the three divisions of Mirabaud, accumulates 205 million in different variable capital investment companies (Sicav) until September 2020. This figure is below the declared in 2019 (245 million), and what it maintained when it obtained bank authorization, in 2014, when it managed 289 million.

According to the sources consulted, one of the reasons for this decline is that some clients with great fortunes prefer to have their money outside Spain, especially in Luxembourg, where they pay less taxes, even if they declare them to the treasury.

Founded in Geneva in 1819, Mirabaud is an international group that offers its clients, including Spaniards, personalized financial and advisory services in three areas of activity: Wealth Management (portfolio management, investment advice and services to independent capital managers), Asset Management (institutional management, management and distribution of funds) and stock market services (analysis, capital markets).

The group has 700 employees and offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Basel and Zurich), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Paris, Milan and all four in Spain) and the rest of the world (Montreal, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Montevideo and São Paulo ).