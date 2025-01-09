01/09/2025



The Princess Eleanor He has started a new stage in his military training by embarking on the Navy ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Although the historic training ship is not scheduled to leave Cádiz until Saturday, the Heiress is already there with the rest of her companions. In fact, the Royal Family has shared a video of the Princess of Asturias, carrying out various seafaring instruction activities, including stick climbing. Like the rest of her companions, Princess Leonor wore a blue tracksuit and sneakers from the Spanish brand Joma.

The sneakers are the Hispalis XIX model, in navy blue, manufactured by this Spanish family brand founded in 1965, and which is currently present in more than 130 countries. From its facilities in Portillo de Toledo, Joma has managed to become a world leader in sports equipment.