The Princess Eleanor He has started a new stage in his military training by embarking on the Navy ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Although the historic training ship is not scheduled to leave Cádiz until Saturday, the Heiress is already there with the rest of her companions. In fact, the Royal Family has shared a video of the Princess of Asturias, carrying out various seafaring instruction activities, including stick climbing. Like the rest of her companions, Princess Leonor wore a blue tracksuit and sneakers of the Spanish brand Joma.

Sports shoes are the model Hispalis XIXin navy blue, manufactured by this Spanish family brand founded in 1965and which is currently present in more than 130 countries. From its facilities in Portillo de Toledo, Joma has managed to become a world leader in sports equipment. In fact, this brand dressed the Spanish athletes at the Paris Olympic Games last summer.

It is not the first time that Princess Leonor has worn this signature 100% Spanishwhich owes its name to the founder’s eldest son (José Manuel). Both the Heiress and her sister, Infanta Sofía, wore Joma sneakers, as well as polo shirts from the same brand, during the Olympics.

In addition to sports equipment For all types of disciplines (football, tennis, running, basketball, yoga and even pickleball), Joma offers sports footwear and clothing (swimsuits, coats, thermal clothing, etc.), for men, women and children, which stands out for its design, its innovation and its technology. In fact, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also wore a garment from the Spanish brand, a year ago, during the Davos summit, specifically, a down jacket that went viral.