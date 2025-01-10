Norwich City’s Spanish striker Borja Sainz has been banned for six games for spitting at Sunderland player Chris Mepham on December 21 in the match between both teams in the Championship (English second league).

The left winger was not sent off during the match, but he finally received punishment for his action, along with a fine of 12,000 pounds (15,000 euros).

The scorer of 15 goals this season and top scorer in the English second division has apologized for the act and accepted the sanction.

“Spitting on a rival is something completely out of my control and my reaction is unacceptable. I want to apologize directly to the other player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour. I would also like to apologize to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans. “I am very disappointed in myself and for having disappointed you with my behavior,” Borja Sainz detailed in a statement.

