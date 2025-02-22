Little by little we are approaching spring And there are many who already dream of putting on the swimsuit and flip flops to go to the beach. Fortunately, in Spain we have many and good.

This Saturday, the British newspaper The Sun dedicates a report to one of the most valued by tourists, and the one that compares with the paradisiacal beaches of the Caribbean or the Indian and in fact, it qualifies it as “The Mediterranean Maldives.”

This is the beach of Ses Illeteson the Balearic Island of Formentera. Of the island, The Sun says it is the “Discrete little sister” from Ibiza. He says he is “full of long beaches, lovely coves and idyllic views, but the most beautiful of them is, without a doubt, the beach of ses Illetes.”

“This impressive location has been recently included in the list of the best 2025 beaches of the awards Travellers’ Choice Awards TripAdvisor, and is among the 20 best European beaches. And for a good reason: The blue blue water and the soft white and golden sand They make the beach look like the backdrop of a Bond movie, “he says The Sun.

“The sand bed remains soft and shalloweven as you enter the water, which makes it perfect for those who are not good swimmers, “he says The Sun.

“To add even more charm to the beach of Ses Illetes, sometimes too It is known as the pink beachcalled by the crushed coral dust that sometimes gives the sand sections a pink tone, “he adds.

“Despite its popularity, the beach has preserved a relatively wild and intact aspect, which makes you feel as if you had really entered into A secret paradise. This is largely due to the lack of rental lords that obstruct the space, “the text continues.

Finally, it emphasizes that it is not only a place to relax and highlights “the wide selection of aquatic sports offered, such as Windsurf, Kitesurf, candle, rowing and snorkeling. Alternatively, you can also rent a canoe or a catamaran to explore the close uninhabited zone of back. “