Hit N ‘Rush debuted last February as the first Spanish battle royale, available for free through Steam in early access format. And, after several months of filming, the Black Mouth Games team prepares to start Hit N ‘Rush’s first big open tournament, which will bring together well-known players and streamers in a competition for charitable purposes. And not only that: the best of all players will take up to 500 euros prize.

The winner of the community tournament will get up to € 500 in prize moneyHit N ‘Rush’s first open tournament, known as’DOME MASTERS‘, will be held in the week of June 28 to July 4. A competition that, in reality, will have two different tournaments: one for players, and another for “influencers”, each with its own prize pool. For each registration to tournaments, 1 euro will be added to the jackpot of the prizes, up to a maximum of 500 euros per tournament. With this in mind, the community tournament will award the best player with up to 500 euros, while the influencers tournament will allow its winner donate the 500 euros prize to an NGO of your choice.

For now, Hit N ‘Rush’s DOME MASTERS tournament has confirmed the participation of streamers known as Ballesta, Tuniebla, Garrido, Mercyplays, Ceviche, Manzanoides and Santipatico. Those interested in participating, either as players or as streamers, can register now through the official website of the tournament.

Sign up for the Hit N ‘Rush DOME MASTERS tournament

The community tournament will be held between June 28 and July 4, between 18:00 and 20:00 CEST (Spanish peninsular time), where the player with the most points accumulated at the end of the tournament will receive the prize described above. For its part, the streamers tournament will be held on July 3 and 4, between 18:00 and 21:00 CEST, offering various retransmissions through the channels of its participants. While the competition lasts, they will be held ingame and peripheral content giveaways through the social media of Hit N ‘Rush, and of its channel of Discord, to which you can register by this link.

Hit n ‘rush has not stopped receiving improvements since its launch in February, and the latest update of the battle royale includes the translation into Spanish of the texts, the introduction of the game currencies called Hit Coins, 7 new skins, a tutorial for the waiting room, interface improvements, weapon balancing and many more adjustments that you can check on Steam.

