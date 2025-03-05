If this Monday was the defense sector the main protagonist in the European market when reacting with a strong climb to the London Summit held this weekend, on Tuesday the investors put in their spotlight to the bank, but this time to sell their titles. The bearish blow in the European stock exchanges caused by a new tariff threat of Donald Trump has led the Spanish and Europeans, to lead the falls on the last corrective day.

Among the ten most bearish values ​​of the session in the Madrid parquet are the six national banks, which They lose 5% jointly. Sales go from 3% of Bankinter to 6% of Sabadell. Why have these companies take the worst part? The beginning of the commercial war on Trump this Monday, imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada and raising the already placed to China, they presage that the old continent will run the same fate, which is interpreted as a new blow to a weak economic growth in Europe.

And so, one of the sectors most linked to the cycle is the bank, which, in addition, is being the most revalued in these first two months of the year, with An advance of more than 20%. Taking this to the Spanish field, The banking sector had bounced more than 30% From January 1 to the heat of more resistant results than the cycle of decreases of types was expected, in addition to the forecasts that the ECB could not accelerate as much as this monetary expansion was estimated by not having controlled inflation.

The point is that Spanish banks had perhaps too run in recent months and has been able to go from braking. Although analysts have been raising their valuations all this time, the entities had exceeded these average objective prices and, until this Tuesday, they were all, except Santander, overvalued in the stock market.

Now, after this strong correction, the Spanish sector has again A 4% rise margin until the average target price given by the consensus of analysts that it collects Bloomberg By companies, Santander is the one that currently has a higher potential, close to 7%, followed by BBVA, which could rebound almost 5 percentage points. The rest would have routes below 1% to their respective average valuations.

Good results

The season of presentation of annual results has just finished and it is extracted, among other things, a great strength in the sectorwhich has allowed him to cope with the pressure on his margins of interest that lead to lower interest rates. By remunerating more under the liability and improving exploitation costs and commissions, the last line account has barely varied, allowing, therefore, maintaining remuneration to the shareholder. Even some banks have improved it, complementing it with shares.

“We believe that the risk for the sector derived from the type drop stage is limited since they have reduced their sensitivity to them winning in volumes,” they explain in Barclays. “Maybe they will have to sacrifice some of the excess liquidity they maintain,” they add. “The key, therefore, will be to see if the lower types really allow sufficient volume growth and if they are able to maintain the reduction of the cost of deposits while competing for market share,” they conclude.