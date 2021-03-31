The high-speed line between Mecca and Medina (Saudi Arabia) restarted its operations on Wednesday after more than a year of stoppage due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Haramain High Speed ​​Railway, the Hispanic-Saudi consortium that operates the line, will initially offer up to 30 daily frequencies, stopping at the Jeddah airport (King Abdulaziz International Airport) and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) stations. These services will be increased to 54 daily frequencies during the special program of Ramadan, the month of fasting and prayer for Muslims, the consortium reported in a statement.

Likewise, in order to guarantee maximum passenger safety, the company has adopted a protection protocol against covid-19 in line with the recommendations of the Saudi health authorities, with the reinforcement of cleaning and disinfection procedures. trains, as well as the limitation of the number of seats to 200 passengers per train, less than half of the seats, to guarantee the distance between passengers and the performance of body temperature controls in the stations.

From the inauguration of the commercial activity, on October 11, 2018, until March 15, 2020, the high-speed trains of the Haramain High Speed ​​Railway provided more than 3,300 commercial services for about one million passengers. The average punctuality percentage stood at a figure higher than 95% of arrivals on time.

The continuity of the installation works for ERTMS level 2 signaling systems and other road equipment during the last months, which were not interrupted, allows us to offer a commercial service with all the benefits along the 450 kilometers of the route between La Mecca and Medina both in speed (300 kilometers / hour of maximum commercial speed) and in number of services. Since January 1, 2020, the line already offered the maximum commercial speed in the section between the Medina and KAEC stations. In this way, the installation of the systems and the progressive development of technical features on the track’s superstructure have been concluded since the operation started.

Haramain Phase 2 Start

Phase 2 of Haramain High Speed ​​Railway comprises the operation and maintenance of the line by the companies that are members of the Consortium for a period of seven years, extendable to 12, the calculation of which begins this Wednesday. “The culmination of the pending systems installation work and the signing of the new global agreement with the client (Settlement Agreement III) mean, contractually, the beginning of the computation of the commercial operation of up to 12 years”, Jorge Segrelles highlighted , President of the Spanish Consortium High Speed ​​Meca Medina.

The governor of Mecca, Khaled Al-Faisal, and the Saudi Minister of Transport of Saudi Arabia, Saleh Al-Jasser, visited the line today on the occasion of the restart of commercial activity. Rail services had been suspended since March 21, 2020, in compliance with the measures adopted by the Public Transport Authority (TGA) of Saudi Arabia to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Al-Jasser has made a tour between the Jeddah (King Abdulaziz International Airport) and Medina airport stations accompanied by the Spanish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Álvaro Iranzo; the President of the Public Transport Authority (TGA) of Saudi Arabia, Rumaih Mohammed Al Rumaih; Jorge Segrelles, and the general director of the Consortium, Álvaro Senador-Gómez, as well as representatives of the Spanish companies in charge of developing phase 2 of the project

The Mecca-Medina high-speed line is the first high-speed train to operate in a desert environment, and has been developed by a consortium made up of twelve Spanish companies —Adif, Cobra, Consultrans, Copasa, Dimetronic, Imathia, Inabensa, Ineco, Indra, OHL, Renfe and Talgo— and the Saudis Al Shoula and Al Rosan.