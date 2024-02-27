El Mundo: Spain knew about pilot Kuzminov’s presence in the country from the first day

The Spanish authorities knew from the first day that Russian defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov had arrived in the country, living there on a Ukrainian passport. Investigators have also put forward a new version of his murder – they suggest that the pilot was identified when he was preparing for his mother’s arrival.

Kuzminov tried to bring his 52-year-old mother to Spain

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated that the authorities did not know about Kuzminov’s real identity – he entered the country on a Ukrainian passport. At the same time El Mundo reportedthat Spain had information about his arrival from the first day.

Photo: Rafa Arjones / Informacion.es / Reuters

According to Spanish investigators, Kuzminov was identified not when he was trying to bring his ex-girlfriend to the country, as previously reported, but at the time when he began preparing for the arrival of his 52-year-old mother – she was supposed to meet him in Alicante. The woman left Russia even before the hijacking of the helicopter by Kuzminov under the pretext of a trip to Korea. It is reported that she is now in Ukraine.

The investigation believes that Kuzminov made a mistake when he began to use old connections – he called on a Ukrainian mobile phone, which could be tapped.

Two versions of the pilot's murder have already been voiced in Spain

El Pais newspaper reportedthat the investigation is now considering two versions of the murder: Kuzminov could have been recognized by one of his compatriots in Villajoyosa, or he called his ex-girlfriend and invited him to meet with him.

Related materials:

Local restaurateur Kosina Fusion said that Villajoyosa is inhabited mainly by immigrants from Ukraine and Russia, and after the start of the special operation, the number of fights between them increased. The restaurateur also spoke out about the alleged murder of Kuzminov, calling it professionally organized.