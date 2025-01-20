Despite the increase in hoaxes and misinformation and repeated claims that there is a crisis of trust in science, the majority of citizens continue to trust scientists. This is stated by a study international event in which more than 70,000 people from 68 countries around the world have participated, including Spain. The survey, the largest since the Covid-19 pandemic, shows a desire for researchers to become more involved in society and policy-making. The Spanish are one of the nationalities that give the most support to the academic and research world, with only six countries above it on the list.

Research is the result of the study TISP Many Labs, a consortium based at Harvard University that includes 241 researchers from 169 institutions around the world, including the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), to learn how people around the world, including countries in the Global South with little research, they value the work of scientists. The results, published in the journal ‘Nature Human Behaviour’, support previous ones and find that in Western countries people on the right tend to trust science less than those on the left, although this pattern does not hold globally. Interestingly, religiosity (often used as an example of opposition to science, especially in the United States) is, in fact, positively correlated with trust in science globally.

In general, the survey reveals that the majority of the population has a relatively high level of trust in scientists (average level of trust = 3.62, on a scale from 1 = very little trust to 5 = very much trust). The majority of respondents also perceive them as qualified (78%), honest (57%) and concerned about people’s well-being (56%). There is not a single country that shows low levels of trust in science, although yes there are variations between them. Egypt tops the list, followed by India, Nigeria, Kenya and Australia. Spain, in seventh place, is above countries such as the US (12th place), the United Kingdom (15th), Canada (17th) and Sweden (20th). The last place is occupied by Albania (68), followed by Kazakhstan (67), Bolivia (66), Russia (65) and Ethiopia (64).

Furthermore, a resounding 83% of respondents believe that scientists should communicate about science to the general public. Only a minority (23%) believe they should not actively advocate for specific policies. 52% believe they should be more involved in the policy-making process.









“Our results show that the majority of people in most countries trust scientists relatively highly,” says Viktoria Cologna, lead author of the study, “and want them to play an active role in society and policy-making.” ». These results contradict science-related populism, the belief that academic elites produce useless knowledge, biased by political or personal interests and inferior to the supposedly truthful common sense of “ordinary people.”

Health, energy and poverty

The survey also highlights some worrying aspects. Globally, less than half of respondents (42%) believe that scientists pay attention to the opinions of others. Many people, in many countries, believe that the priorities of science do not always coincide with their own.

Participants placed a high priority on research to improve public health, solve energy problems and reduce poverty. On the other hand, lower priority was given to research to develop military and defense technology. In fact, respondents explicitly believe that science is prioritizing the development of military and defense technology more than they would like, highlighting a potential misalignment between public and scientific priorities.

The consortium of academics recommends that scientists take these results seriously and find ways to be more receptive and open to dialogue with the public, consider ways in Western countries to reach out to conservative groups, and, over time, consider their role in establishing priorities aligned with public values.

“While trust in science remains high overall, even a small decline in trust by a minority could influence how scientific evidence is used in policymaking. “These findings are crucial for scientists and policymakers working to maintain public trust in science,” says Eleonora Alabrese, an economist at the University of Bath who collected responses from part of the UK sample.