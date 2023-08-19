The Spanish Alvaro Martinwith a time of 1h17:32, was proclaimed this Saturday World Champion of 20 km walkon the opening day of the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest.

Two hours behind schedule due to rain and a thunderstorm, fifty marchers from twenty-eight countries started at the Budapest Heroes Square. Ahead of a central route of one kilometer to which they gave twenty laps down the street andrassy.

The Japanese Koki Ikedawhich came to Budapest with the endorsement of the silver medals in the tokyo olympics and from the last World Cup in Eugene in 2022, he led the test from the beginning with a solidity that allowed him to have a twelve-second advantage over a chasing group that was pulled by the Turkish Salih Korkmaz, the Ecuadorian Brian Daniel Pintado and the Brazilian Caio Bonfim.

A heavy downpour delays the morning session of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. See also Uruguay is the first finalist of the U-20 World Cup to be played in Argentina Photo: EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Alvaro Martin, placed in that chasing group, he went from less to more in the race and, after the equator, he began to gain positions until after fifteen kilometers he managed to catch up with Ikeda, who took a long test without being able to withstand the high pace which printed from the beginning.

The athlete from Extremadura, alone, raised his arms at the finish line, stopping the clock at 1h17:32, the best world record of the year, far from the record that the Japanese Yusuke Suzuki still holds since March 15, 2015.

The athlete had a time of 1h17:32. Photo: EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Second finished the Swede Perseus Karlströmwho was already a bronze medalist at the 2019 Doha World Cups and Eugene (United States) in 2022, entering the finish line at seven seconds (1h17:39), and third Brazilian Caio Bonfimwho repeated the position achieved in the 2017 World Cup in London with 1h17:47, a national record.

Álvaro Martín, 29, expands with this world gold medal a record that also includes two victories in the European Championships in Berlin in 2018 and 2022.

Among the top ten, the presence in seventh place of Ecuadorian Brian Daniel Pintado, fourth in the past Eugene 2022 World Cup, stood out.

The other two Spaniards in the race, Alberto Amezcua (1h19:28, personal best) and Diego García Carrera (1h25:12), finished in 13th and 39th places, respectively.

EFE

