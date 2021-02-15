Life took a radical turn on May 1, 2019. Iker Casillas ‘he was born again’ after suffering an acute myocardial infarction in training with Porto. He hung up the gloves without a return date until he announced his final retirement as a soccer player last August. After that experience, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper noticed a Spanish company whose algorithm studies the beats of athletes and of which he is an investor today. Madrid’s business commitment to the heart began with Dr. Manuel Marina as the protagonist. Co-founder of the startup Idoven (together with the engineer José María Lillo and Iñigo Juantegui) offers cardiological analyzes for professional and popular athletes. The cardiologist on leave of absence from the High Performance Center (CAR) of Madrid seduced the world champion, which was linked with its foundation to the digital sports cardiology company with the aim of putting artificial intelligence at the service of society and ‘replacing’ the doctor in patient follow-up, with the aim of helping to prevent heart attacks and other diseases heart disease in the most vulnerable groups, with special attention to children, people with disabilities or the elderly.

The ‘startup’, thanks to its remote cardiology model, has been able to reach different households during these months of confinement. At present, and more with the great uncertainty derived from the coronavirus, medical examinations or tests have had to be canceled and postponed to minimize the risks of exposure to the virus by patients with the highest risk. An adaptation that brings with it the advancement of society towards the new benefits of telemedicine. The Spanish athlete wants to continue betting on health as one of the basic pillars of his Foundation and has launched, together with the ‘startup’, the project ‘A beat, an illusion’ for the prevention of the health of children with congenital heart disease, selected by the Idoven medical team. Project that, to date, has allowed the study of a total of 3,497,807 beats since last January. These collected heartbeats, after study and research, will further increase the efficiency of technology in health matters, something that is especially important in the times we live due to the pandemic.

The project initiated by both entities pursues several objectives: reduce the congestion of medical consultations, unload the work of health personnel through artificial intelligence that precisely analyzes the data, bring medicine to all corners of the world including those most depopulated areas, reduction of sudden infant death through heartbeat analysis and investment in research through heartbeat donation, among others.

“During the months of confinement we saw how many patients with severe heart disease suffered postponements in their medical check-ups and even cancellations, something that placed them in a situation of special vulnerability, with heart patients being an especially vulnerable group against covid-19, It was in those moments when we realized that technology, artificial intelligence, could be a great ally in these times. Telemedicine is definitely here to stay. ” says Dr. Marina.

Unfortunately, covid-19 seriously affects the state of the heart. Not surprisingly, a study published in the ‘European Heart Journal’ determines that patients who have had covid-19 and who suffer cardiac arrest, inside or outside the hospital, are much more likely to die than patients who are not infected with coronavirus , risk that increases in the case of women. “Patients with coronavirus should be intensively monitored and measures taken to prevent cardiac arrest, for example with the use of continuous heart monitors for high-risk patients,” says Dr. Pedram Sultanian, a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg . Every year about 30,000 sudden deaths occur in Spain, an unexpected and sudden death of an apparently healthy person whose main cause is an arrhythmia that causes cardiac arrest.