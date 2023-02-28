A few minutes ago the awards ceremony ended The Best to the best of 2022. In this award ceremony, it was striking that the Argentines took almost everything, Lionel Messi as the best, Lionel Scaloni, as the best coach and also the fans were recognized as number one.
However, in the prize for the best player, the Spanish Alexia Putellas won the distinction for the second time in a row. The FC Barcelona footballer was considered by FIFA as the best of the year that ended.
“I have not prepared anything, thank you very much to all of you who have voted. First I want to congratulate Alex and Beth, you deserve it too. Thank you to all the people who have been there every day, not only now, throughout my entire life, that thanks to them I am what I am right now, a little piece of all those people that I have come across along the way”he mentioned when receiving the trophy.
The midfielder did not have it easy at all, and it is that she was competing with players of the stature of Beth Mead (England) and Alex Morgan (USA).
With this new title, ‘La Reina’, as she is also known, becomes the first footballer to win two The Best awards. The last one was the American Carli Lloyd, who in 2016 obtained said trophy.
