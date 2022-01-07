Spanish coach Alex Pallarés arrived this Thursday in the Venezuelan city of San Cristóbal to begin his second stage at the helm of Deportivo Táchira, current local league champion, the club reported.

“Professor Alex Pallarés arrived today in San Cristóbal with part of his coaching staff, to prepare together with our general manager, Gerzon Chacón, the start of the preseason, “Deportivo Táchira wrote on his Twitter account.