Sunday, October 22, 2023, 09:18



The Basque player once again showed his courage and patience to continue in the fight for the title. The birdies on 9 and 12, along with the bogey on 13, seemed insufficient to stay in the fight, but with the birdies on 17, thanks to a spectacular putt of 16 meters and 18, he claimed its status as defending champion and favorite for the final day. The Dane Jeff Winther and the German Matti Schmid (-14) position themselves as the rivals to beat with the delivery of their cards of seven under par, to both co-lead the provisional classification with Otaegui (-12) two strokes away, while Among the top ten is also another Spaniard, Adri Arnaus (-9), eighth by five strokes.

«I haven’t played as well as yesterday, I missed some greens in the first round and I had to be patient. In the second round I hit very good shots, good irons like the shot on 15 and 16, I gave myself more options for birdies, but I had to wait for the last two holes. And regarding the weather forecast for Sunday, he indicated that “tomorrow I will adapt to the weather, I have no preferences, I just hope that more people come than there were ten today.”

After Otaegui, the Frenchman of Korean origin Jeong Weon Ko finished with -11, and the Polish Adrian Meronk, the Englishman Richard Manson and the German Nick Bachem with -10. Adri Arnaus completed a great round of seven under par, the best round of the day shared, with which he placed eighth, five strokes behind the leaders (-9). The Catalan is seeing the results of his work to recover his best level of play and declared to the press that “for a couple of months I feel that I am going in the right direction. In Carnoustie I had a great result. I wish everything would happen from one day to the next, but there are times when you have to keep breaking rocks and that’s what we’re in.”