The savings of the Spaniards for retirement is every year that passes farther from pension plans, an alternative that has been losing bellows as the government has limited contributions to these products by subtracting them from the fiscal attraction of which … They enjoyed until 2019. Since then, in these last four years, households have stopped contributing 9.8 billion euros to these funds, according to Inverco calculations, the employer of the collective institutions and pension funds sector.

This association links this bleeding funds to the “Drastic reduction” of the maximum contribution limit they had Individual plans, amount found in 1,500 euros per year, after a first reduction up to 2,000 euros per year, which the Treasury already applied in 2021. Until then, that top to be able to contribute to a pension plan and, to the same Time, reducing the tax quota in the income statement, was at 8,000 euros a year per participant.

Inverco argues that these fiscal impact measures “are sensitively affecting a large part of the workers”, especially those found in the “Sections of rent”, that is, among those who earn between 24,000 and 51,000 euros a year. The association estimates that as a consequence of the first reduction of contributions of 2021, this group has seen its retirement savings harm in about 515 euros on average per participant.

The gross contributions increased by 2024 to 3,213 million euros, although this increase is mainly explained by the contributions of business plans, which, which They increased 24% last year and more than 40% With regard to the data registered in 2023. However, savings in individual plans have remained stable around 1.5 billion euros. Although there are more and more benefits, which already reach 2,354 million euros in individual plans, well above the money saved in those same products last year.

In addition, there is the circumstance that since January 1 it is possible to recover a part of the savings in pension plans beyond the moment of retirement, mediee a disease or the contingency of long -term unemployment. This year you can rescue the Amount of contributions made for ten years, That is, those of 2015, after the tax reform launched at the time. For now, Inverco has not offered data from these bailouts.

Fund forecasts for this year

Inverco has predicted that the assets of investment funds climb 8.2% throughout 2025, until it is located in the 431.6 billionthanks to both capital tickets and good market evolutions.

In this area, it has been specified that international collective investment institutions (IIC) marketed in Spain – that is, managers such as Blackrock or Agricole Credit – registered a 17% rise in 2024 and closed with a volume of a volume of estimated assets of 310,000 million of euros, 45,000 million more than at the end of 2023, while the investment fund closed the year at almost 400,000 million.

In this way, the entity has foreseen in the most generic vision than the volume of assets of collective investment institutions (IIC) closes the current year in the 790,000 million euros, which would mean an increase of 8.4% Regarding the closure of 2024.

On its side, the employer of the sector has predicted that the assets of pension funds rise 1.6% throughout 2025 due to market effect, which would lead to this investment typology to 134,000 million euros.