The dream is a fundamental pillar for people’s physical and mental well -being. However, according to a survey conducted by the DYM Institute for 20 minutesthere has been an alarming worldwide trend of decreased quality. The research results warn about the impact of technology and socioeconomic factors such as the main reasons for the decrease.

In Spain, currently, a 56% of the population claims to sleep well often. 28% of Spaniards confess that it only rests sometimes and the remaining 15% recognizes that very occasionally or never sleeps at ease. The study shows that men sleep better, 61% compared to 51% of women. The restlessness at night punishes them more: 32% only sleep good sometimes and 45% do not ever, compared to 23% and 14% of men, respectively.

In this context, Spaniards over 65 are the ones who rest – a 66% – followed by people between 36 and 65 years. The young population is the one that sleeps worse: Only 47% of people between 18 and 35 claim to rest well. And the employment situation has a lot to do: retirees lead statistics at rest, with more than 60%; They are followed by self -employed and full -time workers, 57%. The unemployed and household workers are the least rest: 28% and 20% respectively.

Results in percentage to sleep quality in Spain. 20MINUTES / INSTITUTE DYM

Meanwhile, at level world In 2025, a 62% of the population claims to sleep well frequently. A figure that has dropped in the last four years: in 2021, the data was 65%. 24% of respondents confess that it only sleeps well sometimes, compared to 13% of the remaining population that admits that it almost never sleeps at ease. The discomfort in sleep has risen 1% since 2021.

According to the results at a global scale, They usually sleep better and more often men63% compared to 60% of women. 25% of the female population only sleeps good sometimes and 14% do not ever, compared to 23% and 12% men’s statistics. Students, self -employed and full -time workers are the ones that rest – a 64% – as opposed to unemployed.





How does technology impact on rest?

Stay awake late using the mobile or computer It is a very common practice. However, our sleep quality descends drastically, resulting in a lower break from the necessary.

Spain shows responsibilityin a generic way, in this matter: more than 50% ensure that very occasionally stays late using some device, compared to 26% that confesses to stay sometimes and 20% that recognizes that it does very often. Women are the most established this practice, 28% compared to 26% of men.

Young people, from 18 to 35 years old, are Those who endure more awake using the mobile or computer, almost 40%. According increases age, consumption decreases Of the screens before sleeping: those over 46 are the ones who do less, the percentage does not reach 20%. More than 40% of them are students – what more and better handle technologies – followed by the unemployed, 34%.

Statistical results, by age range, to the question of staying late using some technological device. 20 minutes / DyM Institute

Already worldwide? The global average figure in 27% the percentage of the population that is often awake with some technological device. 25% say that only sometimes and almost half, 47%, almost never. Women, in the same way as in Spain, are the ones that are most often awake.

Statistics by age range It coincides with the Spanish: the younger, the more time they are awake with the mobile or the PC. Only 12% of those over 65 confess to carrying out this practice. The first place is disputed between students and employees: 43% and 42%, respectively. Retirees and/or disabled are the ones who do less, 14%.

Adopting healthy habits, creating an environment conducive to rest and raising awareness about the importance of sleep will be key to improving the quality of life. Only then can we aspire to become a rested society and, consequently, productive and happy.