The lack of adaptation of the Income Tax to inflation has passed a tax fiscal invoice that has subtracted between 250 and 430 euros of the available income of the middle classes



03/06/2025



Updated at 12: 47h.





To taxpayers with income of 25,000 euros, between 200 and 210 euros; to those who declare income of 30,000 euros, between 250 and 260 euros; Those of 45,000 euros have put up to 433 euros extra; And if we climb up to the big ones … Income of 350,000 euros, the contribution has been around 1,500 euros. These are the amounts of the kind of tax spill that the Government has endorsed to the declarants of the Income Tax with their decision not to adapt the large figures of the IPC tax in the midst of the inflationist spiral that deployed its greatest impact between 2022 and 2024.

The government’s decision accelerated the collection of public coffers for this tax, which shot more than 25% in three years, at the expense of the available taxpayers, who have had to endure in that same period a greater fiscal burden by the IRPF, softened in some autonomous communities that have deflated the rate as the Community of Madrid, La Rioja, Canary Islands, Canary Islands, Aragon, the Basque Country, the Basque Country.

More income for public coffers and less income available for citizens. This has been demonstrated by the Registry of Fiscal Advisors (REAF) in a report presented this Thursday, which calculates the tax cost that the Government’s strategy with the IRPF has had for taxpayers from the medium-low intakes to the highest income of the spectrum.

