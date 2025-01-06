With the latest addition of Aleksandre Topuria, there are now four Spaniards who are part of the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) company in the world. This 2024, Ilia Topuria, Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez signed a year to remember that will remain in the memory of all Spaniards. However, for 2025 the ambition is still great, so the best way to exceed expectations is with new additions to the team’s staff. UFC.

The one that is best positioned is Hecher Sosa. The canary’s entry into the UFC is almost a reality. With four wins in 2024, three endings and FCR champion, the next step is obvious. What’s more, Sosa declared that he had been a substitute for his managers at UFC Macao. The Guanche warrior is also clear about it, and has already declared that he will not fight again until it is in the UFC. Among the possibilities for the debut, there would be one that may be attractive to Spanish fans, since it would be at UFC 312 in Australia, and he would make his debut together with Aleksandre Topuria.

Another athlete who has been going strong since his professional debut is Salah Eddine. The Spanish-Moroccan has a undefeated record of eight victories and five finishes. In 2023 he obtained four of these triumphs, while in 2024 he has achieved another three. Another relevant point is that he is a member of the Climent Cluba gym from which the champion Ilia Topuria and his brother came out, so he will already have contacts and a good image. In addition, he appeared in several videos of the featherweight champion as a training partner, something that puts him in a good position.

Finally, there is another that has many ballots to enter but is going unnoticed by the masses. It is about Darwin ‘The Noble’ Rodríguez. The 32-year-old fighter has a record of 16 wins and 6 losses. The most surprising thing has been his 2024. Rodríguez has made a full of three victoriesall of them obtained before the limit. This is not a surprise, because like Joel Álvarez, he has never won by the judges’ decision, that is, he has 100% completions. And the last factor that puts him close to the UFC is his weight. The Canarian fights at 205 pounds, and it is no surprise to anyone that the American company is lacking in big weights.









In addition to these, there are other Spaniards representing the country who also have the possibility of entering in the future. Names like Costello van Steenis, Rachid Haz, Pepe Torres, Ignacio Capella, Miguel del Valle or Abdelllah Er Ramy come up. There is no doubt that the Spanish army in the UFC and other important promotions will gradually increase over the years, so very sweet years are coming for national MMA. Added to all this is the growth of the country’s companies, such as WOW and WAR.