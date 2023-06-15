A total of 595 million people speak Spanish throughout the planet. According to yearbook data Spanish in the world of 2022, It is the mother tongue of 496 million people, to which are added almost another 100 million among students and people with limited competence. The study New new worldwhich the Instituto Cervantes launched in collaboration with Netflix, collects in a comprehensive volume how the golden moment that the Spanish audiovisual industry is experiencing in the world has helped not only to expand, but also to change through series and films and the idea that other countries have of Spanish culture and society is updated.

“Today, the prestige of a language, which is the prestige of its culture, is not based only on its literary heritage, but also on its audiovisual creation,” says the director of the Instituto Cervantes, Luis García, in the introduction to the book. Montero, who highlights the role of the audiovisual as an “essential vehicle to promote interest in our language and our culture.” The volume new new world It not only does an x-ray of the reception of Spanish audiovisual production in countries like Japan, India, Serbia, the United States, Egypt and Brazil. He also analyzes the point at which Spanish television fiction is and the path traveled up to here.

One of the aspects that its authors emphasize (a different one for each chapter) when explaining how it has come to the present moment is to remember that before The Money Heist there were already titles like The time between seams, Los Serrano, There is no one who lives here either face to face who triumphed in Japanese, Serbian or Egyptian lands. “In our libraries, when there was audiovisual material on DVD, one of the most frequent loans was from the series Isabel”, reminds EL PAÍS Raquel Caleya, director of Culture of the Cervantes Institute.

One of the neighborhood meetings of ‘Aquí no hay quien viva’. antenna 3

Other key fictions in the expansion of Spanish throughout the world are soap operas. In Japan, for example, Latin American serials began to arrive at the end of the 20th century on cable channels, and they were broadcast narrated by a voice, usually a male, who, as if it were a simultaneous translator, explained the dialogues of the characters in Japanese. characters. A Bosnian town caused a government crisis when Serbian television cut off in the 1990s, in the middle of the war, the pirated signal through which they watched the Venezuelan series kassandra. That same soap opera was programmed during the war truce times during the Kosovo conflict so that both the Serbian and Albanian sides could see it. They were fictions that were broadcast in the original version with subtitles and the simplicity of their dialogues made it easy for their viewers to learn a basic vocabulary in Spanish.

The idea of ​​carrying out this study was born during the pandemic and responds to the concern of the Cervantes Institute to attend to the phenomena of Spanish in different disciplines of cultural dissemination, from cinema to music and series. In conversations with Netflix to find ways to collaborate, the idea of ​​doing this analysis arose, which closes with two chapters dedicated to reflecting on the varieties of Spanish that have been imposed thanks to audiovisuals and how to take advantage of digital platforms for teaching and learning. of second languages.

The choice of the countries studied responds to different criteria. From the Instituto Cervantes they were aware of the successes of Spanish origin that had taken root in Serbia, where titles such as Companions, One step forward, Paco’s men, Without tits there is no paradise either Red Eagle They were very well received. The Serranos He even had his own version, very successful in the country. In addition, fiction helped to change the idea that its citizens had of Spain. Communism fostered there a romantic vision of Spain supported by the republican struggle against the fascist forces. Latin American magical realism was also very popular. Now, the image that the Serbs have of the country has changed towards an example of how to carry out a serene transition towards a modern democracy, according to the book.

Álvaro Morte, in the last season of ‘La casa de papel’.

India was another of the objects of interest due to the great growth of Spanish in that territory: “Our center in Delhi is one of the ones with the most enrollments and the interest in Spanish is growing,” explains Caleya. The success of The Money Heist There it was such that, during the first confinement, the Mumbai police authorities published a meme on Twitter, which went viral, with the face of The Professor to underline the importance of staying at home.

In Japan, The time between seams achieved audiences similar to those of Downton Abbey. historical dramas Isabel and Charles, King Emperor and the movie the broken crown They were widely accepted due to the knowledge that the Japanese have of the main characters due to the relationship of Isabella the Catholic with the discovery of America. AND the house of paperl attracted the Japanese public by bringing together many Spanish icons, from Dalí’s masks, a well-known painter there, to the impulsive and passionate character with which the Japanese identify the Spanish, as explained in the chapter dedicated to this country in the book. In Brazil, The time between seams served as an outpost and The Money Heist It marked the definitive advance towards the introduction of a greater number of Spanish series at the end of the last decade. titles like Elite, The Cable Girls either Merli They also enjoyed great popularity in the country.

Michelle Jenner and Rodolfo Sancho as Isabel de Castilla and Fernando de Aragón in the series ‘Isabel’.

The mix of genres so characteristic of Spanish television fiction, where drama and suspense can coexist with romance and comedy without any problem, attracts Egyptian viewers, who find in the Mediterranean society reflected in these series a reality close to their own. Of The Money HeistFor example, they valued the model of rebellion that it represented, which took place in a more liberal and open environment than that shown by many North American products. Another of the Spanish series that has been well received in Egypt in recent years has been face to faceof which both the prison setting and the abundant nudes and the treatment of homosexuality, a taboo subject in the country, stood out.

“We did not intend, nor can we do so, a directed study to say that we are at the top of the dissemination of Spanish thanks to audiovisuals. We wanted to land it and tell that it is not just The Money Heist, that comes from a tradition, that there are many things to analyze ”, reflects Caleya. The intention of the Instituto Cervantes is to expand the study carried out to other places that have not been included in this issue, such as China and Korea.

Varieties of Spanish One of the chapters, written by Francisco Moreno Fernández, focuses on the varieties of Spanish spoken in the cinema and the series that travel the world. The author highlights how globalization has fostered the consolidation of a “neutral Spanish” that has been built through the audiovisual productions of large communication companies, a version that, being from many places, is understood in all without the differences are strange. The opposite trend is to show the linguistic realism of each region. Between one current and the other are phenomena such as soap operas, which have resorted to the neutralization of Spanish in order to be more easily marketed. However, much of the success of soap operas lies precisely in their linguistic and sociolinguistic diversity. Another interesting point of this study is the one that reflects how Netflix has opted for the differentiation between a Spanish from Spain and another Latin American, accepted by Hispanic Americans in general even though it is not their own, and that facilitates the cohesion of the language.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.