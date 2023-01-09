I don’t like writing with a headache and not having slept well enough. It is not recommended. Ideas do not flow and words drag not only at the moment of thinking and pronouncing them, but also when outlining them on that blank space —computer screen— that must be filled. I write this on a Sunday morning. Last night I was at the family dinner for the New Year’s Eve party. It’s a good date and also a good pretext to get drunk or at least take the couple of drinks that the occasion favors, but I suppose I’ve had a few more three.

The truth is that I did not do the work of keeping the account. The fact is that she had thought that this little text could be titled The Charm of Drunkenness. However, after the party, the jokes, the laughter, the pleasant conversations, the toasts and the hugs with the other guests at the banquet, my state of euphoria and happiness has turned into a hangover and it is hard for me to structure a line afterwards. from the other; even so, it is clear to me that I must complete the twenty that are required to cover the small space that I have in one of the many pages of this newspaper.

We recommend you read:

Guasave has already left psychosis behind

no pantry

Diabetic retinopathy

sad sinaloa

Two messages from Joe Biden

Well, I’d like to say that from now on —I always tell myself the same thing— I’ll be more careful about drinking wine; O well, I will write in advance the pending articles or poems and thus I will avoid the painful situation of having to do it in not entirely convenient states like the one I have now. For now, all I have to do is wish—wish me, wish us—a pleasant 2023. That our work projects are fulfilled —we will have to make an effort for it— and that there be a lot of generosity, optimism, literature, dreams, poetry, well-being and happiness. Regards.

#spam #text