They will face Italy in the semifinals on Thursday: six players from Barcelona and 5 from Madrid out of the 20 squad, already 9 wins and one final in the tournament and a series of talents already seen in La Liga
@
filippomricci
semifinal of the Under 19 European Championship between Italy and Spain. Bollini’s boys will try to eliminate one of the favorites of the tournament, a national team built on the block of the Clásico, 6 players from Barcelona and 5 from Madrid out of 20 called up, over 50%, who are used to doing well or very well in this competition.
#Spain #phenomenon #Fresdeda #Garcia #Azzurrinis #opponents #play
Leave a Reply