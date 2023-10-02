Doña María’s old house, in Roelos de Sayago, a Zamorano town of 100 neighbors, is like traveling back in time, crouching down and with cobwebs in your head. A rosary hangs from an image of the Virgin to bless a bed where the remains of a semi-collapsed roof lie. A jar of expired mayonnaise welcomes you to a kitchen covered in dust and speckled with fly and bird droppings. The house stopped being inhabited in the summer of 2002 and since then it began to sink. Doña María left the home due to health problems and never returned; nor her heirs. The family did not maintain the property and it is now part of the census of uninhabited Spanish homes, 14.4% of the total and a rising figure in rural areas. In the depopulated interior of the Peninsula there is a paradox: the few who want to leave the cities and settle in those towns and villages on the verge of extinction encounter difficulties in accessing well-preserved homes.

This house, like many others in the Zamora region of Sayago, has been without electricity supply for decades, a parameter that guides the National Institute of Statistics (INE) to estimate the number of uninhabited properties in Spain in the last 20 years. The report shows two currents, with Madrid, Euskadi or the Mediterranean coast, with high occupation rates compared to the desolation of the plateau or the northwest quadrant of the peninsula. In coastal or mainly vacation areas there are also many less frequented properties, but not for demographic reasons. Only 6% of Basque or Madrid residences are uninhabited, compared to 29% in Galicia, 22.5% in Castilian-La Mancha or 20% in Castilian and Leon. This last community has suffered an increase in empty houses of 73.5% in these two decades, compared to the 24.1% national average.

A house in Almeida de Sayago under restoration. Emilio Fraile

Julio César Moralejo, 51, a councilor in Roelos de Sayago, walks among boarded-up houses, fallen roofs and invasive weeds. “Once grandfather dies, people forget everything,” laments the mayor, a plumber by profession and a good connoisseur of the needs of these filthy residences. The Sayagueses try to plug the demographic drain with an association to collect houses available for new settlers, but they run into two problems: either some houses come from inheritances and lead to family disputes about how to proceed, or the owners ask for figures that are unaffordable for towns. little ones. The result is the same, since the tensions or waits lead to abandonment and, when they decide to sell it, the property is a total or partial ruin.

“The family home is not sold out of respect for the property of the elderly and it ends up losing value,” explains the councilor. These forgotten houses cost between 6,000 and 20,000 euros, but require renovations of up to 40,000 euros due to their terrible condition. Buyers “look for bargains” and demand that sellers assume as soon as possible that no matter how large the property is or how much land it has, they will not raise the price they demand. This dynamic is also noticeable in rentals, with few options, which makes it difficult for specific residents such as interim teachers to rent in rural areas.

Julio César Moralejo in the garden of a home for sale in Roelos de Sayago, Zamora. Emilio Fraile

The councilor offers a huge property with a plot and land for 350 euros per month, a crucial requirement for the majority of those interested in returning to rural areas. Its previous tenants call it a “mansion.” Alicia Morales and Javier Paredes, 53, spent a few months there before buying and remodeling a new home in nearby Almeida de Sayago (450 inhabitants), a center with more services: pharmacy, doctor’s office, three shops, three bars, fiber optics , a bank branch and a large school for 16 children when in the past 400 attended.

The couple has a 19-year-old son happily rooted and employed in construction, part of the circular economy created as a result of the new inhabitants. “We must encourage teleworking and know how to live here,” says Morales, delighted with her garden and her chickens. The quality of life, the couple extols, allows them to “live on 1,000 euros” and enjoy “nature in the heart of the town.”

The local Menchu ​​de la Iglesia, 49, has accompanied Teresa Fuentes from Zamora on her adventure, arriving a year ago after retiring early at 62. “There is not always work and there is a lack of help, people come who are delighted or want to settle down, but there are difficulties,” de la Iglesia laments, because, beyond manual trades, the countryside, care for the elderly or teleworking, there are hardly any job opportunities.

Kitchen of a house in ruins and for sale in Roelos de Sayago, Zamora, on September 26. Emilio Fraile

The elderly walk nostalgically between the granite walls typical of the area and those lowered blinds that have become the hallmark of these towns. Joaquín Moralejo, 74, looks under the narrow frame of his glasses at the old Almeida flour factory, which employed 14 people. Its owners closed it and, as in so many other cases, lost interest in the facilities. “It’s a real shame, the town has collapsed, the elderly are dying and their children don’t pay any attention,” muses the man, grateful to hear different voices before getting lost in the alleys: “One gets bored with so few people, “I don’t meet anyone anymore.”

The light hustle and bustle will go to sleep during the winter, with the few inhabitants confined to their living rooms, and will contrast with those overcrowded cities with serious real estate problems, overflowing prices and saturation in services.

Alicia Morales, a native of Malaga, feels sorry for those “necessity squatters” or for the families without income that are overcrowded in big cities: “There are many fallen, sunken houses, it makes me sad to see people paying ridiculous prices for rent.”

Abdel Halim, Algerian migrant who lives and works as a baker in Roelos de Sayago. Emilio Fraile

This is how Abdel Halim, a 38-year-old Algerian, lived badly before arriving in Roelos de Sayago in 2018. The North African pays 90 euros per month plus expenses for renting an entire house and breathes with his salary in the local bakery, whose dough he distributes to groups lacking income. oven or hands that handle it. “I am at peace, I make ends meet and I live with dignity, but it is important to have a job to live here,” says Halim. In Zamora he has found another world. “Before he lived on Asturias Avenue in Madrid, he charged 500 euros and paid 350 euros in rent for a room,” he explains. “You don’t feel like that anymore,” he concludes, while grabbing his throat as if he were strangling himself.