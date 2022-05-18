The Spain-North Macedonia match, corresponding to the last Window of the first phase of the qualification for the World Cup 2023, will be played in the Príncipe Felipe de Zaragoza pavilion on July 1. Those selected by Sergio Scariolo will play in the Aragonese capital the next match of the last window of the first phase of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with prices from 5 eurosaccording to the Spanish Basketball Federation.

With a balance of 4-0, Spain wants to increase its number of victories ahead of the second phase. After the match in Zaragoza, the team will travel to face Georgia (July 4) and Ukraine (July 7),although in this last case, and due to the invasion suffered by Russia, it will be played in Latvia.

The selection returns to Zaragoza and Prince Felipe after Spain-Poland in February 2020 for EuroBasket 2022. A qualifying match for the 2019 World Cup was also played, in February 2018 against Montenegro.