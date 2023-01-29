In defense of minors

Since 1985, the kindergarten run by the Maison Départementale de l’Enfance et de la Famille del Calvados (MDEFC) in Caen, France, has been welcoming children aged between 0 and 6 from disadvantaged families or where they have suffered abuse. This temporary placement protects and supports these children who face complex and traumatic situations before offering them a lasting solution adapted to their specific needs. Wishing to move its offices to a new site, in 2017 MDFEC invited the Paul Le Quernec Architecte studio for a consultancy to imagine a new nursery in Fleury-sur-Orne, just outside Caen. The result is a village-like complex with cocoon-like housing units that connect to two other buildings. In particular, the 2,650 m2 site has been organized into three structures: a technical building which contains various laboratories; a logistics building housing administrative departments, medical and parental reception, and laundry and catering services; a building that brings together the living areas of the children. From above, the structure looks like a large spaceship landed to protect children in central France, “the challenge – explains the architect Le Quernec – is to guarantee their well-being, given the family situations from which they come” To achieve this goal , the project was developed to meet three objectives: to establish a physical and psychological boundary between the children’s living areas and the rest of the structure; to organize the units to create different individual houses but also ensuring their functional interdependence; to consider each “house” like a cocoon” Unfortunately, the children who enter the Fleury-sur-Orne nursery have a difficult relationship with their parents and, consequently, with the world of adults. For this reason, Paul Le Quernec decided to separate the residential areas from the others which can only be reached via a footbridge that crosses a symbolic void, like a drawbridge that crosses a ditch and marks the border between the realm of children and that of adults.



