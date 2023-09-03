Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the successful separation of the Dragon spacecraft carrying astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Crew-6 crew members from the International Space Station, which represents the first step in the crew’s return journey after completing the 6-month mission.

The spacecraft (Dragon), carrying Sultan Al Neyadi and Crew-6 crew members, astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), astronaut Warren Hoberg (NASA), and cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos) separated from the International Space Station at exactly 3:00 p.m. :05 PM (UAE time), after which the spacecraft performed a series of operations to move away from the orbiting laboratory. The spacecraft is now following a safe path back to Earth.

Commenting on the spacecraft’s successful separation, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “The separation of the Dragon spacecraft, carrying astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Crew-6 crew members from the International Space Station, marks a historic moment in space. The mission, which lasted over the past six months, explaining that the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which was accomplished by Al Neyadi, is not just a mission, but a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to innovation and international cooperation.

He added, “We eagerly await Sultan’s safe return and view this moment as the best proof of what our nation can achieve.. With every achievement we achieve, we not only successfully conclude a phase of work, effort and perseverance, but also pave the way for future endeavors to explore space.”

For his part, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which was successfully completed by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, is not just an individual achievement but the result of perseverance, strategic planning and relentless pursuit of success and excellence..and now With the Dragon spacecraft on its way back, we can’t wait for Sultan’s return with bated breath. Every stage of the mission was meticulously accomplished, and we look forward to the spacecraft’s successful landing. It was an extraordinary mission, and the anticipation for Sultan’s return home cannot be summed up in words.”

And if necessary, the spacecraft will perform several gradual maneuvers to determine its trajectory in a manner consistent with the specified location for landing.. Before starting the burning process, the vehicle’s computer will get rid of its base to reduce its mass and then save the volume of fuel consumed in the propulsion process..This procedure will pave the way for the launch of the spacecraft With an extraorbital burn, which lasts for 12 minutes.

The spacecraft will witness a significant increase in temperature and clouds as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, which will slow the speed until the parachutes are opened in a safe way.

At 18,000 feet, two parachutes will be launched, followed by four main parachute launches at about 6,500 feet. Under the constant guidance of these four main parachutes, the spacecraft is expected to descend at 25 feet per second near the coast of Tampa, California. Florida in the Gulf of Mexico on September 4.