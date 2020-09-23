A Japanese rocket debris launched in 2018 would pass 1.39 km from the ISS, which preferred to change its orbit as a precaution. At this speed, even a small object can seriously damage or even destroy an element of the station.

The International Space Station (ISS) had to maneuver on Tuesday, September 22, to avoid a possible collision with debris from an old Japanese rocket, the third avoidance maneuver this year, NASA announced. The debris would have passed within 1.39 kilometers of the ISS, but it was decided to raise the orbit of the station as a precaution. It was a Russian cargo capsule (Progress), moored at the station, which pushed the ISS a little higher by igniting its thrusters, for 2 and a half minutes, the operation being controlled in cooperation between the Russian control rooms and American.

According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the threatening object was debris from a stage of a Japanese rocket launched in 2018, and which disintegrated into 77 pieces in February 2019. According to the European Space Agency website , the ISS was approximately 421 km above the oceans before the operation, and 435 km after. It spins at around 27,500 km / h: at this speed, even a small object can seriously damage or even destroy a solar panel or other element.

This type of maneuver is regularly necessary, and should become more frequent with the increasing pollution of the Earth’s surroundings, by debris from old rockets or satellites launched for six decades, and by the thousands of fragments created by accidental collisions or deliberate, for example with the shipments of anti-satellite missiles by India in 2019 and China in 2007. The station had to avoid 25 times between 1999 and 2018, according to NASA.

“The Space Station maneuvered three times in 2020 to avoid debris. In the past two weeks, there have been three potential high-risk conjunctions. Debris is getting worse!” tweeted Jim Bridenstine, administrator of NASA, who is demanding $ 15 million from Congress for the Office of Space Trade, a civilian service, to take over surveillance of space objects and coordinate warnings to private satellite operators in the event of a risk of collision. To date, a military unit is responsible for space surveillance.