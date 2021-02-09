The probe of the first mission of the United Arab Emirates entered orbit, this February 9, with the red planet. “Hope” is designed to unlock the secrets of the Martian climate and is the first of three spacecraft that will arrive on Mars in February.

The probe of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), named “Hope”, managed to enter the orbit of the red planet, thus becoming the fifth space power to arrive there, after the United States, Russia, the European Union and India, and ahead for very little to China.

“Esperanza” left Earth almost seven months ago and traveled a little over 300 million miles. Without being pessimistic, the Emiratis were barely 50 percent confident that the operation would go well. The maneuver was complicated and to enter the orbit of Mars, the probe needed to burn half of its 800 kilos of fuel on board to slow down enough not to overshoot.

“Congratulations on Mars and on History (…). Congratulations to the United Arab Emirates and to our Arab countries. They are our pride. Thank you, ”Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed told project members.

The Mars program is part of the UAE’s efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its dependence on oil. The Arab country’s Space Agency even has a plan to build a settlement on Mars by the year 2117.

UAE will study Mars for the next four years

Entering the orbit of Mars was an unprecedented event for the United Arab Emirates: “today is the beginning of a new chapter in Arab history (…) of confidence in our ability to compete with other nations and people,” he wrote in Emirati Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Twitter, minutes after the entry of “Hope” into orbit.

The mission cost 200 million dollars, was developed in the UAE by the Mohamed bin Rashid Space Center, assembled at the University of Colorado Boulder and left Earth on July 20, 2020 from the Japanese space center in Tanegashima.

The objective of the probe is to provide a complete picture of the atmosphere of Mars over the next four years, studying the daily and seasonal changes.

The mission will also analyze the climatic variations between the upper and lower layers of the atmosphere, throughout the entire planet. “One of the key studies we are contemplating is understanding the leakage of hydrogen and oxygen from the Martian atmosphere” and the reasons for this loss, said Hessa Rashid al Matroushi, chief scientist of the mission, quoted by EFE.

Likewise, the probe will try to capture for the first time a comprehensive image of the red planet’s atmosphere by collecting more than a thousand gigabytes of information.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE