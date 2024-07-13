Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/13/2024 – 5:00

Having been producing content about parenting for 11 years, psychoanalyst Thiago Queiroz laments that his audience is mostly female: “They send my content to their partners, but most of them don’t even see it.” When his first son, Dante, was 5 months old, Thiago Queiroz felt the need to record his experiences, insecurities, joys and hardships about fatherhood. The unpretentious social media group became a website — Paizinho, Vírgula!, launched in 2013 —, then a podcast, courses and books.

Scheduled for release next week, The Power of Affection is his fifth book. A psychoanalyst and speaker, Queiroz started from an experience created during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he promoted an online course to help parents deal with the chaos and pressures of life with children during social isolation. “I wanted to offer people a certain kind of comfort. We were all stuck at home and had to deal with our children in the midst of all the difficulties,” he comments.

Based on principles such as the mindfulness technique, meditation and non-violent communication discourses, its proposal, detailed in the book, revolves around improving the relationship between parents and children in a light-hearted way, in which reflections do not sound like an additional burden for already overburdened parents.

His frustration is realizing that, despite having a place to speak as a man — a father who seeks to be present in raising his children —, the majority of his audience is exclusively female.

For Queiroz, this phenomenon denotes an even greater burden on women, who in addition to taking on the majority of the “care space” are also responsible for selecting information about children and passing it on to their partner in the hope that he will get involved — which generally does not happen.

“Unfortunately, there is this additional burden on the mind of the mother, the woman, who is married to the father of her child and, in addition to having to inform herself, she also has to inform her partner, who is not interested in finding out about this,” Queiroz points out in an interview with DW.

DW: The book is the result of an online program you created during the pandemic. What was the idea?

What was the audience like?

A big disappointment I had was realizing that it was a journey for parents, but above all [o que mais havia] They were mothers. The mother was willing to do it and usually she wanted to do it with her partner, with her husband. But it was very rare that he agreed to do it. It is disappointing, because when you have a father and a mother and when they both agree to do this process together, the effects are powerful not only for parenting, but for the relationship itself. This is disappointing, frustrating. Saddening.

Do you believe that there is still a prejudice in society regarding fathers taking on roles that have historically been seen as “a mother’s thing”?

My idea has always been to offer welcoming and sensitive content and reflections. And also criticisms that can provoke reflections on parenting in general. And, obviously, I did this from my perspective as a father, but in a way that people could understand that this space of care is independent of gender. It serves both the father and the mother. The challenges, of course, will be different, but I have always really enjoyed provoking these conversations, these dialogues, in a mixed way.

Despite this, the vast majority of people who follow me on social media are mothers. Even though I am a father talking about this, this only reflects the sexism of the society in which we live. I am a father talking about fatherhood and children in an accessible and direct way, but still the majority are mothers who watch my videos, curate my content and send it to their partners. Who, in most cases, will never listen to it, will never click to see, to read, to watch. They do not express themselves in this sense. They buy my books and give them to their husbands. But their husbands never read them. So, unfortunately, there is this burden, this additional burden on the mind of the mother, of the woman, who is married to the father of her child and, in addition to having to inform herself, she also has to inform her partner, who is not interested in learning about this.

This is one of the biggest problems we face today, much bigger than us as parents necessarily wanting to participate in our children’s lives and not feeling so accepted in these spaces.

Is it as if full fatherhood is the only situation in which machismo turns against men?

This reflection is also very important because sometimes it may seem that men need to wait for an ideal condition to be able to exercise our fatherhood when, in fact, the opposite is true: since fathers have never historically occupied these spaces, it is to be expected that people will find it strange when some begin to occupy them. Our response as agents of change is to continue occupying these spaces in an affectionate, empathetic, non-violent way, to set an example: look, this is possible; I am also a father and I am in this school meeting; I participate in medical appointments; I know what happens to my children.

Ultimately, it is a somewhat lonely place for the father who is making this move because he doesn’t usually find other fathers in these spaces who are also going through the same process. But, at the same time, it is a place of change, and this is very important in society. We have to understand that our role is to put our foot down and move on. And say: gosh, yes I want to; no one is doing this, none of my friends are like this, but I’m going to be like this because I believe it is important for me. From there, the change begins, the naturalization of the paternal presence in these spaces of care.

Talking about childcare in an unequal society where mothers and fathers have to work long hours, spend hours on public transport and often have to leave their children in the care of relatives or neighbors might not seem like an additional burden? How can this issue be resolved?

This is the central point that made me want to write The Power of Affection. We have an absurd profusion of books that talk about the most diverse theories and that sometimes contradict each other, books that bring a burden of guilt, especially for mothers, but for fathers too, and offer few resources, few tools that are applicable to our busy day-to-day lives. Let me give you an example: in my book I talk about meditation for parents and I even created a term: meditation for real parents, for busy parents. What does that mean? I am not going to demand that this father or mother spend an hour meditating. They don’t have time for that. But I open a channel of dialogue, saying that this is important because it will help you feel better, to better deal with your child’s challenges. At bedtime, in your bed, five minutes focusing on your breathing already brings benefits.

The work of the power of affection comes from this place, of finding pleasure and balance in the relationship with your children. I want balance. For me, this is the key word. I’m not going to do like other books that say you need to have eight hours a day of dedicated attention. [com os filhos]. You don’t have eight hours. You have to work.