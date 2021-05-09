After hijacking the world’s attention despite the almost nil risks it might generate, according to what NASA previously confirmed, China’s long March 5 stray missile entered the Earth’s atmosphere today, Sunday.

China announced that the space missile disintegrated over the Arabian Sea after entering the atmosphere, according to state television.

China said that the remnants of the missile landed in the Indian Ocean, and the coordinates refer to the southwestern region of India and Sri Lanka.

This came after the Chinese Manned Space Engineering Bureau indicated earlier in a post on its social media accounts that the expected location of the stray missile debris was located at longitude 28.38 degrees east and latitude 34.43 north.