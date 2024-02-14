The Future of Space Forum, organized by the UAE Space Agency on the closing day of the World Government Summit, presented various visions about the world of space exploration, the dynamic growth of this sector, and the importance of activating governance mechanisms in light of geopolitical transformations..

The forum, which witnessed the participation of an elite group of decision-makers, CEOs of leading industries, and astronauts, reviewed the methodology for designing space missions and the impact resulting from space exploration on future generations..

Biosphere

Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, said: “In a world characterized by rapid geopolitical changes and increasing global challenges, the importance of space emerges as a vital field for cooperation and innovation,” stressing that “there is an urgent need today to Laying the foundations for effective international governance that ensures the sustainability and safety of space activities, as space is not just an arena for technological competition, but rather constitutes a platform for international cooperation to support the sustainability of human civilization.”

She added, “The UAE has made great strides in the field of space exploration by transforming ambitious ideas into successful space projects that support scientific and development goals, and making optimal use of new opportunities to enhance its position as a global center for space innovation and investment in space technology and scientific research.”

She continued, “The current challenges constitute an opportunity to build a common future based on innovation, sustainability, shared responsibility, and working with international partners to ensure the preservation of the safety and sustainability of the space environment for future generations.”

Innovative solutions

For his part, His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, explained that the “Future Space Forum”, which brings together an elite group of the most prominent minds and experts in the space sector, constitutes an important step in our vision to discuss current challenges and shape the future of this vital sector, stressing the Agency’s keenness to Emirates Space, through organizing this forum and other events, aims to make important and effective contributions to support global efforts and the international scientific community and exchange knowledge in the field of space, as the forum focuses on several main axes that include: innovation in space technology, new space exploration, and space security. , and the sustainability of space activities; With the aim of finding innovative solutions and identifying new opportunities for growth and development.

From fantasy to reality

The forum organized a dialogue session entitled “Space… from science fiction to reality,” moderated by broadcaster Laura Bakewell, in the presence and participation of Atsushi Saeki, Chief Revenue Officer at iSpace in Japan, Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space 42, and Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, and Professor Neil Morisetti, Assistant Dean for Public Policy in the School of Engineering Sciences and Professor of Climate and Resource Security at University College London, UK..

The participants in the session discussed how to transform scientific ideas and concepts into tangible space innovations and achievements in manned spaceflights, planetary exploration, and the development of international space stations, which in the past were just ideas..

Potential of the space sector in the Middle East

The session, “Potentials of the Space Sector in the Middle East,” touched on the great potential, transformations, and upward trajectory witnessed by the space sector in the Middle East, in addition to the recent achievements achieved by the countries of the region. Such as launching Mars exploration missions, developing advanced satellites in the UAE, and others.

Participating in the session were His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed Al Asiri, CEO of the National Space Science Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Sherif Sedqi, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, and Dr. Sherif Al Rumaithi, CEO of Orbital Space.

Space mission design

The forum also included a session entitled “Designing Space Missions,” in which Engineer Mohsen Al-Awadhi, Director of the “Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt Project,” and Engineer Amer Al-Ghafri, Assistant Director General of the Space Engineering Sector at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, participated. The session provided a clear vision about The design and management of space missions, the innovative solutions and advanced technology used in such missions, and the significant risks and high costs associated with sending missions to space..

The session also discussed the UAE’s vision regarding the design of space missions, in a way that reflects national ambitions and its commitment to innovation and sustainable development, through projects such as the “Hope Probe” to explore Mars, in addition to its focus on scientific research and developing local technological capabilities in cooperation with international partners to exchange experiences..

The session participants highlighted the future of space mission design, and the fundamental changes thanks to innovations such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, autonomous systems, and costs, in addition to the development of scientific and engineering skills. To be able to work effectively, which opens horizons for new and innovative applications in the world of space exploration. The session was moderated by Engineer Hoor Al Mazmi, a scientific data analyst at the United Arab Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

24 hours on the International Space Station

While astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Koichi Wakata, during a session entitled “24 Hours on the International Space Station,” presented a comprehensive overview of life and work on the space station, presenting their experiences and the challenges they faced during their missions, the daily routine of astronauts, and glimpses of the most inspiring moments they experienced. in the space.

Implications of space exploration for the next generation

The Space Future Forum concluded its activities with a session entitled “The Implications of Space Exploration for the Next Generation.” By Dr. James Green, former chief scientist at NASA, who highlighted the importance of motivating and inspiring young people to participate in science and technology, and encouraging them to contribute to the future of space exploration..

In a closing speech, Aarti Hoolamini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, stressed the importance of international cooperation and efforts in leading the achievement of joint scientific progress, knowledge exchange, and innovations that enable humanity to confront global challenges, ensuring the preservation of resources for future generations, adding: “ Space exploration and the development of its applications must be carried out in a spirit of responsibility and transparency, while strengthening international law to ensure peaceful use that benefits everyone, in addition to the necessity of adopting an integrated approach that includes developing space technology, and enhancing education and scientific research in this vital field, in a way that supports the opening of new horizons. for human progress.”

The Space Future Forum has formed a unique platform for experts, scientists, policy makers and those interested. To exchange knowledge, ideas and future visions in the field of space, through its diverse and unique sessions, which provided an opportunity to discuss existing challenges and explore the future of this vital sector..