The architect Hashim Sarkis in Venice in 2019, during the presentation of the Biennale, scheduled for 2020 and postponed one year due to the pandemic. Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty Images

The architect Hashim Sarkis (Beirut, 1964) is the curator of the Venice Architecture Biennale that opens on Saturday, after suffering a one-year postponement due to the pandemic. The architect advocates conciliation. The title of your Biennial, How will we live together?, alludes to the need to listen and respond to problems instead of imposing criteria from an avant-garde that turns its back on the world’s problems. His choice – to honor architects as diverse as the Italian Lina Bo Bardi or Rafael Moneo, with the honorary Golden Lion – reveals that spirit. Lebanese, he studied at a creative school, the Rhode Island School of Design and continued in the classrooms of Harvard, when Moneo organized the studies. After getting his doctorate, he stayed there giving a landscaping class – and writing the great book on Josep Lluis Sert -. Now he directs, since 2015, the most technological part of architecture at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). He also lived for a year in Madrid, where he worked with Moneo.

The Venice Biennale and Conflict-Free Public Space

Question. Isn’t it a bit strange that you grant Moneo the honorary Golden Lion?

Answer. The strange thing is that they still haven’t given it to him. I, and many architects of my generation, owe him faith in the fundamental role that architecture plays in society, the importance of its materiality.

“Moneo and Bo Bardi seek a civic dimension to their work”

P. He was the first curator to recognize a woman with the honorary Golden Lion.

R. Another debt.

P. Moneo and Bo Bardi: honor for two radically different architectures.

R. Can I say that they are actually similar? They are close because each project is different from the previous one and that happens because each one is a specific solution to a specific problem. They have been architects who have not invested in having a singular style, but in achieving a unique architecture. Therefore, being different, they are alike. Both seek a civic, collective, public dimension to their work. And in the end, that’s what matters.

P. Which is more current?

R. Moneo has been a key person in the education of many architects. As a teacher, as an academic and as a critic, he has worked in conventional knowledge networks. While Lina Bo Bardi tried to work from outside that academy and from there built bridges. There is no single blueprint for how to be an architect.

P. How will we live together?

R. We cannot wait for politicians to design the cities of the future. And the answer will not come from a single source. Only by mixing our diversity will we be able to solidly build a future that architecture anticipates by proposing coexistence. Moneo and Lina Bo Bardi’s buildings give the community a way by questioning how things are done, rethinking them. Trying to transcend what exists, both are respectful of the urban, natural, social context.

P. How can you be careful and change things at the same time?

R. The best architects are like conjurers handling arguments to convince the client that it is probably better to be inclusive than to segregate, that it is better for the building to accept being hostile. Politicians always look to cities and their architecture to explain an idea of ​​society. To explain political issues they speak of spatial issues. The city that interests me is that of consensus. The one that people manage to give up part of their privacy to become a community. Common spaces are what builds a society. Without them there is no society. It is something else.

“We cannot wait for politicians to design the cities of the future”

P. Without common spaces, what are we?

R. The philosopher Michael J. Sandel in his latest book explains that today the merit has gone before the common good. The reason? The common good is only built in common spaces. And they have been taken from us. We need the opportunity to meet what is different, to dialogue with what is not like us. And that happens in the squares, in the cafes, in the streets: the space contract is fundamental to the social contract. That I try to show in this biennial.

P. You talk about going from a monumental architecture to a transformative one, what do you mean?

R. To which it allows to change, for example, expanding the spaces for social exchange.

P. The Chilean Alejandro Aravena opened, three biennials ago, the door to move from critical thinking to the construction of reality. How much has the Venice Biennale changed?

R. We need a critical sense but also palpable changes. We need built architecture as well as thoughtful architecture. I have a great complicity with Aravena. And I think it’s because we both come from the south. He from the west (Chile) and I from the east (Lebanon).

“It is not so much about showing the way as it is about building it together.”

P. They have in common having come to power from non-dominant cultures and countries.

R. And I think that’s why we see and look at another world. I don’t think it is a coincidence that the Biennial invited us both to curate an edition to open up to the world. In the past, the Biennale was focused on dictating the avant-garde in Western Europe.

P. And now?

R. Now the Biennial wants to bring the whole world into the discussion, study what is important, what is good and make it known. It is no longer so much to show the way as to dialogue and build it together.

P. Has the pandemic questioned the dense and concentrated city in favor of recovering the expanded cities?

R. The last great crisis was the Second World War. People left the cities because of bombing, destruction, and famine. Since the war ended, there was talk of a return to the center, but at the same time: motorways and satellite cities were built. Today we have rediscovered values ​​of a calmer urban life. And the possibility of building bridges between the city and the countryside. Instead of opposing them, mix them by occupying the intermediate space: the interstices between the urban and the rural that we had forgotten.

P. For years he was a professor of landscaping at Harvard.

R. And I worked on the idea of ​​the intermediate space: what is neither country nor city, what is it? That is what my exhibition is about Across Borders (Between limits). In the [espacio expositivo del] Arsenale also investigates the models of housing that could accommodate that life, between the urban and the rural. That’s where the pandemic began: right on the border between urban and rural.