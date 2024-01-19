A street sign shows the direction of Wall Street. ANDREW KELLY (REUTERS)

The S&P 500 index recorded its first all-time high in two years this Friday thanks to the momentum of chip manufacturers and other major technology stocks, the result of the optimism generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Speculation about a soon rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the big AI business have sent Wall Street's benchmark index flying, just three weeks after ending 2023 at a high. Today's close confirmed that the S&P 500 has been in a bull market since closing at lows on October 12, 2022, according to a measure that also places that date as the end of a bear market.

The benchmark index surpassed 4,800 points, defying warnings that the rally remains concentrated in a smaller group of stocks. Stocks rose on Friday as falling Treasury volatility continued to bode well for risk-taking on Wall Street, Bloomberg notes. Also helping was a report many viewed as “Fed-friendly,” showing a combination of elevated consumer confidence and lower inflation expectations. That is, the sum of the sustained pace of spending and the apparent control of the rise in prices in the so-called soft landing of the economy, which would ward off the specter of recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% this Friday, erasing this week's losses. The Nasdaq 100, with a strong technological component, obtained better results, with Advanced Micro Devices breaking a record and Nvidia, one of the firm leaders, leading the increases in the megacaps. Stock-charging stock Nvidia rose 4.2% and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rallied more than 7% after server maker Super Micro Computer raised its second-quarter profit forecast, making Its shares will skyrocket 36%.

Investors traded $31 billion worth of Nvidia shares and $23 billion worth of AMD shares, a larger turnover than any other Wall Street company, according to LSEG data.

Microsoft and Apple, the two most valuable companies in the world, rose more than 1%.

Shares of chipmakers have soared since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said Wednesday it sees a boom in demand for high-end chips used in AI.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds barely changed while the dollar fell against the basket of benchmark currencies.

After hitting lows in October 2022, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 35% and today surpassed its previous closing high of 4,796.56 points. The gauge became the last of the three major U.S. equity benchmarks to close at a record high. As of Thursday, the index had gone 512 days without breaking a record, the sixth-longest streak since 1928, according to Ned Davis Research. One year after reaching new highs, the index has risen 13 out of 14 times with an average rise of 13% in that period.

