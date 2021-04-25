The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 36 communication satellites of the British company OneWeb was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome. The launch was broadcast by Roscosmos at Youtube-channel organization.

The rocket put the Fregat upper stage on a suborbital trajectory, which will deliver satellites to orbits about 450 kilometers high. In order to bring all the satellites to the calculated points, the “Fregat” will need to turn on the engine. The apparatuses will be separated in groups, in total there will be nine departments.

Earlier, Roskosmos for the first time refused to launch a satellite for a customer due to the maximum load of production capacities, said Dmitry Rogozin, CEO of the organization. The only commercial launch of the Soyuz rocket outside the program will take place on December 8 with space tourists on board.

The first launch of Soyuz-2.1b in 2021 with 36 British satellites was made on March 25. The rocket was launched at 05:47 Moscow time. Ten minutes later, at 05:57 Moscow time, the Fregat upper stage with satellites separated from the third stage of the rocket and entered a suborbital trajectory.