On Wednesday, October 14, a new expedition arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), which includes US astronaut Kathleen Rubins and the Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. They were brought into orbit by the Russian Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The flight took place on an ultra-short circuit and took only 3 hours 3 minutes 45 seconds, which is a record. Usually “Soyuz” fly to the ISS for about six hours.

It is reported that all those present at the start, including the crew members, were wearing masks. Roskosmos has assured that the coronavirus cannot get on board the ISS, since “unprecedented security measures have been created at Baikonur.”

The current flight is not the most interesting for this. It could be the last time NASA used Roscosmos to get astronauts into orbit. After the successful Dragon flight, built by Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX, the Americans intend to focus only on these reusable ships.

According to the plan, Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov will spend 177 days on the ISS. During this time, the members of the expedition must make two spacewalks and conduct 55 scientific experiments.

See also: They have already put a bucket: Russian cosmonauts admitted that they will drink water from urine

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Roscosmos has deleted the official Twitter account of the FEDOR robot astronaut, in which he commented on his flight to the ISS, and recently spoke unflatteringly about the situation in the rocket and space industry in Russia.

Photo by Pixabay



140

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter