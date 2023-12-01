The Soyuz-2.1a rocket launched the Progress MS-25 spacecraft into low-Earth orbit

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket launched the Progress MS-25 spacecraft into low-Earth orbit. This is reported by TASS.

The launch of the carrier took place from site No. 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The docking of the spacecraft with the small research module “Poisk” of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) will take place on December 3 at 14:15 Moscow time. The ship will deliver more than 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS.

In November, the Progress MS-23 cargo ship left the ISS.

At the same time, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-25 spacecraft was installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.