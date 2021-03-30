A report from the Rosario Stock Exchange highlights an interesting piece of information at the beginning of the soybean harvest. At the March 22 adjustment, the MatBA-Rofex soy contract due in May exceeded $ 335 per tonne, the highest value in ten years at this key campaign date.

In January, soybeans scratched 350 dollars per ton in this contract, but the interesting thing is that it is still at a high value when the bulk of the combines are about to enter the lots.

The report of the Rosario Stock Exchange, carried out by Tomás Rodríguez Zurro and Emilce Terré, highlights that in one year the most representative contract of the prices of the oilseed harvest grew 51%, when comparing the value it had in April 2020 with the 335 dollars of the last tranche of March 2021.

Despite the fact that soybeans oscillate at record values ​​for this section of the campaign, the percentage of the crop that is sold it is clearly lower than last year.

“This improvement in prices does not seem to have led to a greater business completion. Of the 45 million tons of production estimated for the new season, 12.4 million (28%) have been marketed, a figure somewhat behind what happened on the same date of the previous season, although above the average of the last five years ”, specifies the report.

With a production of 50 million tons, at this point in the past cycle 32% of the “beans” were already marketed (more than 16 million tons of soybeans), but the average harvest sold for this time of year is 24% (about 12 million tons), always according to BCR statistics.

“The difference between the percentage sold this season and the previous one is not significant, but there is between the producers a tendency to save on grains which has been going on for several years now ”, clarified Terré, in dialogue with Rural Clarín.

And this situation is sustained even in a scenario of high prices. Perhaps, it is similar to what happens with dollars in the exchange market, despite the fact that the exchange rate now oscillates in more stable waters “the green ones” are usually changed only when it is strictly necessary.

In the case of corn, the percentage of the harvest sold reaches 20% (the same as last season). They are 19.6 million tons of a harvest estimated at 48.5 million tons.