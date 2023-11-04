In Ukraine, the Soviet star was cut off from the obelisk of the hero city of Kyiv

In Ukraine, the Soviet star was finally dismantled from the obelisk of the hero city of Kyiv. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

The monument is located on Galitskaya Square (former Victory Square). The five-pointed gold star was installed in honor of the 60th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. She was at the very top of the monument.

Earlier in Kyiv, the coat of arms of the USSR was removed from the Motherland monument. The main elements of the coat of arms – the sickle and hammer – were removed from the shield of the monument. Instead of the Soviet coat of arms, they plan to put a Ukrainian trident on the shield of the sculpture. It was also reported that the monument itself is planned to be renamed “Mother Ukraine”.