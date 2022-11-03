In the midst of necessary lies, unfounded rumors and false leads that usually led to dead-end labyrinths, Alejandra Suárez spent much of her life trying to discover who her father really was.

The answer to the eternal and overwhelming question that had overshadowed his early life came at the age of 13 in the most sudden and shocking way when his mother finally revealed the secret that for years had haunted his family: Alexander Dmitrievich Ogorodnik, far from being the deceased German mathematician he had been painted to be, was a clever and intrepid spy. hired by the Colombian Intelligence Agency and the US Central Intelligence Agency to surveil the Soviet Union during the 20th century.

Secret calls, encrypted messages and covert identities soon ceased to be elements of a Hollywood movie for Alejandra and, little by little, they became the protagonists of a life that, unlike what many might think, was far from a lot of having a happy cinematic ending.

After the revealing discovery, Suárez has only had one mission in life: to uphold the legacy of his father, a Soviet spy who, after his death, was branded a traitor, pusillanimous, womanizer and alcoholic by the Russian government.

“Russia considers my father a traitor, but we must be aware that what my father did was betray the USSR”, commented Suárez, on one occasion, according to the ‘NIUS’ portal.

The story of Alexander Dmitrievich Ogorodnik has two faces: the official one built by the Soviet Union -and maintained today by the Russian Federation- and that of Alejandra, who has fought tirelessly to bring to light unpublished details of her father’s career.

The rise of a spy

The inhabitants of the Crimean peninsula, Russia, did not know it at the time, but they witnessed the birth of a legend on November 11, 1939. Alexander Dmitrievich Ogorodnik was born in Sevastopol and, like many other children of that time, he was educated by and to serve communism.

As a loyal Soviet citizen trained to give his life for his country, Alexander quickly made his way into the big leagues. He served as a second level official at the Embassy of the USSR in Bogotábut not before marrying Alexandra Ogorodnik, with whom he set foot on Colombian soil from 1972 to 1975.

“It was a fundamental condition (to be married) for them to let him out, because in this way it was believed that they were more controlled,” Alejandra explained in a telephone conversation with the Argentine newspaper ‘Infobae’.

Aleksandr Ogorodnik, as he was really called, was the first known Soviet agent for the CIA who was in a position to pass information to the CIA inside Soviet territory.

His stay in the country, of course, did not go unnoticed by the Intelligence Agency in Colombia, who did not take long to contact him with a tempting proposal: to become an infiltrated spy who passed confidential information from the Soviet Union to the government. American under the nickname Trigon.

“Aleksandr Ogorodnik, as he was really called, was the first known Soviet agent for the CIA who was in a position to pass information to the CIA inside Soviet territory. A very important figure since, before working for the CIA in Moscow, he worked at the Embassy in Bogotá”, his daughter mentioned in an interview with ‘The Pocket Magazine’.

His apparently unbreakable loyalty to his nation was fragmented by the clandestine, intense and fleeting romance he had with Pilar Suárez Barcala, a beautiful woman of Spanish nationality who had traveled to Colombia with an innocent goal: to make a living.

“They had a secret relationship and in part that infatuation, along with the differences with the communist party -which, at that time, Alexander had-, caused my father to end up being recruited by the CIA,” said the daughter of the deceased agent in dialogue with ‘La FM’.

The relationship between Pilar and Alexander did not prosper: while the woman settled in Spain, the Soviet agent was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, where he took advantage of his position to photograph a large number of secret diplomatic cables which, for the most part, were sent daily to the White House. From the fruit of her love, Alejandra Suárez was born.

Soviet traitor or US hero?



After the end of the Second World War, in 1945, the world political scene, far from improving, only worsened. Largely because US-Soviet relations suffered a rapid and explosive cooling that led to the start of a Cold War that lasted more than four decades.

In a polarized world, in which the American liberal capitalist model and the Soviet communist model were not only contrary, but incompatible; military aid, coups and espionage became powerful weapons to win the war.

The Cold War was a political, economic and ideological confrontation that began after World War II.

It was in the midst of this tense and chaotic context that Alexander Ogorodni became what is known today, a double agent. At the beginning, took documents from the Embassy, ​​photocopied them, gave them to his American contacts, and returned them; however, then came the T-50, a tiny camera that allowed him to photograph the papers without even having to touch them.

Though risky, this was not a task that Alexander undertook alone; instead, he enlisted the help of Martha Peterson, his liaison and the first woman sent as a secretary to the US Embassy in Moscow to spy on the Soviet Union.

Although they never met in person, their lives were intertwined by those moments in which they exchanged papers, documents and information through dead mailboxes.

“Marti, as I like to call her, has told me on several occasions that they did not suspect her because the only thing women could do there was be secretaries of the Embassy. Therefore, he was able to skip all the surveillance to make the exchanges with Trigon”, said Suárez, on one occasion, to ‘The Pocket Magazine’.

the feather of death

Just as the US government had managed to infiltrate a spy into the Foreign Ministry of the Soviet Union, the Russians did the same, putting a ‘mole’ in the CIA.

It was Karel Koecher, a Czech spy who ended up betraying Alexander to the KGB. The agency allegedly captured him on the night of June 21, 1977, when he was returning to his apartment after making an exchange with Peterson.

“The KGB had been suspecting him for months before his death. They knew he was Trigon. As soon as they arrived at his apartment, they began to take evidence (…) There are two versions of the moment of his death; either he was detained right there in his apartment or taken to Lubyanka (KGB headquarters), ”Alexander’s daughter mentioned to the aforementioned magazine.

With nothing more than a fountain pen -in which he had hidden a cyanide capsule-, Alexander ended his life before the disconcerted looks of the Soviet officials in the midst of spasms and immeasurable pain.

