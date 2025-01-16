In Nazino, located in Siberia, the lack of food generated “cases of cannibalism” among thousands of deportees
Siberia was not the best place for a vacation in the 1930s. Within its limits were the coldest towns on the planet, and with names and surnames: Oymyakón, Yakutsk… Areas in which thermometers were – and still are – around 50 degrees…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Soviet #island #cannibal #terror #Stalin #hid #ate #human #hearts
Leave a Reply