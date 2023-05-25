At the Cannes Film Festival will show the Soviet film “Hello, it’s me!”

The Soviet film “Hello, it’s me!” will be shown at the Cannes International Film Festival 1966, writes “Russian newspaper”.

The film directed by Frunze Dovlatyan will be shown as part of the Cannes Classics program. It will be presented by the curator of the Eastern European Film Festival, French film critic Joel Chapron.

The film was attended by such actors as Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, Rolan Bykov, Natalya Fateeva and Margarita Terekhova, for whom the tape became a debut. The plot tells about the life of young physicists doing important work for the country. At the front, the beloved of one of the scientists dies.

Earlier it became known that at the Cannes Film Festival they showed the film “The Bliss”, part of which was filmed in the Murmansk region.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 takes place from 16 to 27 May on the Côte d’Azur. The festival was first held in 1938. The event is traditionally held in May.