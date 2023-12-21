French President Macron expressed doubts in Europe about the future of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe and the United States have doubts about the future of Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that France considers it important to continue supporting Kyiv and prevent its defeat in the conflict with Russia.

Macron said Europe's sovereignty is at stake

The French President noted that one of the key issues in 2024 will be the topic of further assistance to Ukraine. “Europe’s sovereignty is at stake,” Macron said. He also assured that Paris will not abandon Ukraine and peace in Europe is in its interests.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

“We cannot allow Russia to win in Ukraine,” he said, adding that France is not at war with Russia, but cannot allow it to win in the conflict with Ukraine. Macron also noted that European countries are lucky with the current administration in Washington.

At the same time, in November, Macron admitted that one day the time would come to hold “fair and good negotiations” between Ukraine and Russia and find a solution. He also noted that December would be decisive for the Ukrainian counteroffensive

Europe has repeatedly warned about the consequences of Russia's victory in the conflict with Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reported that Europe is in danger. “If we allow [президенту России Владимиру] Putin wins in Ukraine, if we allow the tragedy in Gaza to continue, the European project could be irrevocably damaged,” said the head of European diplomacy. He also called for “rolling up your sleeves” to avoid this.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in turn, agreed with Borrell’s opinion – according to him, Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict with Russia would be the end of Europe. Kuleba stated that “for Europe this is an existential war,” which also affects Europeans. “They cannot afford not to win this war together with Ukraine. It will be the end of Europe if Ukraine loses,” he said.