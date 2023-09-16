The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called on the Global South to “raise its voice to fight for a world that works for everyone”, while Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel called for a “democratization” of international relations, among them the United Nations. The two-day meeting in Havana welcomes a hundred delegations from the countries of the Global South, which represents about 80% of the world’s citizens and almost half of the planet’s GDP.

A global reorganization. The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, inaugurated the Summit of the Group of 77 and China (or G77+China) in Havana, where he stated that “global systems and frameworks” are “failing” countries in development.

During his speech to leaders from 134 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Guterres asked to “raise your voice to fight for a world that works.”

“They are now entangled in a tangle of global crises. Poverty is rising and hunger is increasing. Prices are skyrocketing, debt is exorbitant, and climate disasters are becoming more frequent. Global systems and frameworks have failed them. The conclusion is clear: the world is failing developing countries,” Guterres said.

The official urged the members of the G77+China to support initiatives that the UN leads on issues of global governance, climate change and technological development.

“To change this, we need measures at the national level that ensure good governance, mobilize resources and prioritize sustainable development. And we need measures at the global level that respect national ownership, with a view to building an international system that defends human rights and look after the common interest,” he said.

In a nod to those present, Guterres recalled that many global bodies reflect “bygone eras” and called for updating organizations such as the UN Security Council, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“Reforms of the international financial system are gaining ground, but they will take time. And we need to act immediately,” he added.

“I am counting on this Group, which has long been a champion of multilateralism, to step forward, use its power and fight to defend a system based on equality, defend a system willing to end centuries of injustice and neglect , and defend a system that benefits all humanity,” he concluded.

Guterres proposed releasing at least $300 billion annually to finance sustainable development and climate action in developing countries. “There is still a lot of resistance and sometimes it takes time but we have to act now today,” he added.

Díaz-Canel: “democratization” of international relations

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel advocated for a “democratization” of international relations, including the United Nations, to serve the Global South. During his inaugural speech, the president recalled the importance of the group in a context of “multidimensional crisis” in the world.

The Cuban leader urged to “change the rules of the game” to benefit developing countries that, in his opinion, are “main victims” of trade, international finance and “unequal exchange.”

Díaz-Canel criticized nations that, according to him, “have been cutting the cake for centuries and leaving us the leftovers.” The Cuban president recalled the “shortcomings” of the island due to US sanctions against Cuba, in reference to the blockade that has lasted six decades and that has seriously affected the Cuban economy.

Li Xi: “The world is experiencing the strengthening of developing countries”

The head of China’s anti-corruption watchdog, Li Xi, representing President Xi Jinping, attended the Group of 77 developing countries summit in Havana, Cuba.

Li Xi congratulated Cuba for organizing the meeting and its contributions to “facing global challenges.”

“The world today is experiencing the strengthening of the power of developing countries,” Li praised.

According to the Chinese official, “emerging markets and developing countries have contributed up to 80 percent of global economic growth” and “global south-south cooperation is playing an increasingly important role in maintaining the momentum of collective rise in developing countries.” and promote the stable growth of the world economy.”

On the other hand, the Chinese delegate criticized that “multilateralism and hegemonism are becoming more closed than before. “Certain countries are resorting at will to practices such as multilateral sanctions, erecting walls and barriers in industrial and supply chains.”

Maduro: “This is the space where we are all equal”

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Cuba after a week-long tour of China, in which he signed alliances and projects for the recovery of Venezuela’s economy. During his visit to the Asian giant, Maduro sought solutions to appease Venezuela’s economic crisis and increase oil exports to China.

“This is our home, this is our family. This is the space where we are all equal. Where no one tries to impose themselves, dominate, spur on, despise, exclude anyone,” Maduro expressed during his speech in Havana.

The Venezuelan recalled the importance of the group that is about to turn 60 years old. “Here we are 60 years later setting the tone for a civilizational model” and he added that “we have to find our own paths. “Our own political models and not accept dictates from any power with colonial or domination claims.”

Maduro claimed that there is a hegemony of Internet access in the world, whose influence is managed from social networks and advocated for their control. “Just as social networks can impact, as they impact today in a dominant and fundamental way, the social and communicational life of our countries. Without the possibility of national states being able to have some type of regulation as would be necessary,” he added.

The G77+China is the largest negotiating group of countries within the UN and represents more than two-thirds of the organization’s members and seeks to boost the negotiating capacity of developing countries on economic issues, as well as promote southern cooperation. -south.

The group is considered a counterweight to other groups such as the G7, which brings together the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Canada, or the G20, which was held in India last week.

