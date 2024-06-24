Home page World

From: Dominik Grill

Press Split

The lake offers Alpine romance at its finest. © imago stock&people

Swimming with a southern flair? This body of water in the Allgäu is special not only because of its location. The lake is also a great place to cool off.

more on the subject The southernmost lake in Germany is located in the Allgäu

Allgäu – Due to its geographical location, the Allgäu is home to numerous records that can be experienced in the most beautiful mountain setting. This lake is not only located particularly deep in the south of Germany, but is also record-breaking due to another characteristic. However, the bathing pleasure is likely to be rather short-lived. BW24 reported, where exactly Germany’s southernmost lake is located and what makes it so special.

On the On this page, interested parties will find numerous other facts, news and information about Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.