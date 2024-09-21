As is well known, magazines and printed materials in general from the avant-garde period, books, but also manifestos and everything else, were a substantial part of artistic production. This huge mass of paper into which artists poured their vehemence thus goes from being a documentary cache to becoming, from a certain perspective, the authentic Work (with a capital letter) of the period from the beginning of the 20th century to the 1970s, including the so-called late avant-garde movements. Art was action, and the realization of the great utopias was already anticipated in the prophecy of those same materials.

Paper is fragile, but so are ideas, even those resounding ideas, advocated in sync with totalitarian movements. When the explosive charge of Idea (another capital letter) is deactivated, the paper of its propagation becomes part of the archive of Art (another one, the last one). And, in this new condition of artistic object, especially revealing, as never before or since, of the climate, the meaning and the forms of an era, it constitutes the content of extraordinary collections. Art as an archive of art.

View of the exhibition ‘Transatlantic avant-garde of the 20th century’, at Casa de América. House of America

The Barcelona López-Triquell collection that feeds this magnificent exhibition —600 pieces, infinite names— began dedicated to Catalan modernism and noucentismewhich were close by. Before its expansion throughout Spain and getting hold of the papers of 27 (the Giménez Caballero Posters, the number of Coast tribute to Góngora, illustrated by Juan Gris, or the catalogue of the only exhibition, in Dalmau, of drawings by Federico García Lorca), grew with the decisive Catalan avant-gardes: Salvat-Papasseit and his Poems in Hertzian waveswith a cover by Torres-García, or the magazine An enemy of the peoplein which the Uruguayans Torres and Barradas collaborated. And he addressed the native Ultraism, whose Manifestsigned by Guillermo de Torre with a design by Barradas, appeared as a supplement to the magazine Greece.

In short, Dalí accompanies José María Hinojosa on paper, Gregorio Prieto accompanies Altolaguirre, Óscar Domínguez accompanies Agustín Espinosa… But it would be a mistake to believe that the function of images was to illustrate words. In 1922, Gerardo Diego titled his verses Imagen, and his admired Vicente Huidobro —another protagonist, also Uruguayan— subtitled An exhibition of poems the catalogue of his famous suite Salle XIV, at the Théâtre Edouard VII, Paris. Pictures are written, poems are painted. Art has supplanted the arts.

This is a story of voltaic and accelerated titles —The electric pentagramby Mexican Salvador Gallardo, the Looping The exhibition is based on the work of Chilean Juan Marín, the Luna Park (with a superhero cover, by Toño Salazar), or the Andamios interiores. Poemas radiográficos (Interior Scaffolding. Radiographic Poems) by Mexican Manuel Maples Arce. Angular zigzags, red-black or green-black geometries, factory numbers, S’s like waves. With Torres and Barradas, the collection went to America. “Our north is the south,” Torres-García would say, already in the 1940s, in Montevideo. Well, the exhibition speaks of the role of that south in the history of the avant-garde. After the revolution and the return of Diego Rivera, the minister José Vasconcelos undertook a dizzying cultural action in Mexico and in the countries of the area in search of a modern identity. Among the muralists and the stridentists —Maples Arce inaugurated Rivera’s murals— flourished the designs and cartoons of the ineffable Doctor Atl, or those of another Spanish protagonist, the writer and great cartoonist Gabriel García Maroto, collaborator in Vasconcelos’ endeavors. And there is Rivera’s combative cover for EThe Unknown Soldierof Nicaraguan Salomón de la Selva, lover in Mexico of American Katherine Anne Porter, whom he left pregnant and abandoned.

A story of wasters, tightrope walkers and suicides. In addition to Mexico and Spain, its other two main settings were Peru and Argentina. Both contribute to the López-Triquell collection with major words and major images: everything published during César Vallejo’s lifetime, including the novel Tungstenwith a cover by Ramón Puyol; Favorable Paris Poemby Vallejo and Larrea, and another decisive magazine, Amautaa work by José Carlos Mariátegui. Tireless and cultured, a Marxist and at the same time open like few others to understanding diversity, Mariátegui is one of the heroes of history. Also from Peru, César Moro, with images by Remedios Varo or Alice Rahon. And the drawings by Julia Codesido, an example of indigenism that, together with Bolshevism, was one of the horizons invoked by the avant-garde movements of America.

‘The Electric Pentagram’, Salvador Gallardo, cover by Ramón Alva de la Canal, Mexico, 1924.

Ramon Alva de la Canal

No more names, for God’s sake! It is as if the art archive had reduced language, as Saussure said in his old treatise, to a nomenclature. And the nomenclature woven by Juan Manuel Bonet, one of the curators, in the catalogue (he had already taken care of another great exhibition on the Argentine literary avant-gardes in 2001, here), is overwhelming. From the other curator, José Ignacio Abeijón, the leading specialist, we soon expect his Torres-García. No, no more names!, we say to ourselves. But both know that it is impossible, as if the destiny of the mysterious relationship between paper and names were enumerations.

Still, there are inevitable Argentine mentions: Borges’ papers illustrated by his sister Norah; the unparalleled cover of Kindergartenby Francisco Luis Bernárdez, drawn by the Galician Cándido Fernández Mazas; the most working-class side represented by the Boedo group and the magazine Clarity and led by Raúl González Tuñón; the magazines Arturo and Arte Madí, and those founded by Aldo Pellegrini when surrealism was already a version of itself. The avant-gardes of the sixties and seventies, mixed with revolution and disappearances, left a trail of visual beauty; for example, the Argentine magazine Diagonal Cero. But what abounds above all are the silkscreens and photographic contrasts between brutalists and pop that call for struggle: the Venezuelan The roof of the whaleor the Argentine one Keg. There may be those who feel melancholy seeing everything turned into art. But such are the conquests of civilization.

Transatlantic literary avant-gardes of the 20th century. Casa de América. Madrid. Until November 14th.