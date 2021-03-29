The activity of NATO intelligence services in the Black Sea over the past year has increased by 45%. Such data was provided by the commander of the Southern Military District, Alexander Dvornikov, in an interview with the newspaper. “Military Bulletin”.

“Reconnaissance aircraft of the alliance countries have patrolled more than 1000 times in the immediate vicinity of the territory of the Russian Federation. Reconnaissance aircraft practically went on alert in the area of ​​the Russian borders of the Crimean coast and the coastal zone of the Krasnodar Territory. The planes of the Southern Military District and the Black Sea Fleet warships intercepted them more than 200 times, ”he said.

Military personnel estimate that in 2020, US aircraft carried out more than 140 reconnaissance flights near the southern borders and conducted 13 large-scale exercises. More than 40,000 NATO servicemen, as well as states that are seeking membership in the alliance, took part in them.

“Analysis of the development of the military-political situation in the world shows that the South-West strategic direction is still one of the main sources of threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Dvornikov noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that the time spent in the Black Sea of ​​American ships has increased. In 2019, American ships entered the water area only eight times, while in 2020 their stay in the Black Sea totaled 240 days. According to the Montreux convention, the time spent by ships of non-Black Sea countries in the water area is limited to 21 days.

On March 23, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the strengthening of the alliance’s presence in the Black Sea region. NATO is currently conducting more exercises, stepping up cooperation with partners and deploying combat teams, thus sending a “clear signal” to Russia, he said.

On March 17, Stoltenberg explained that the alliance is increasing its presence in the Black Sea, since the region is a priority for NATO.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry promised an adequate response to the alliance’s steps. According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, NATO is looking for a threat from Moscow, while the real danger is the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and political instability, as well as the politicization of human problems.