The conversation is halfway. The father, evasive when asked who Irene Ríos is, answers without answering, getting away. And she, Estrella (Sonsoles Aranguren), the teenage daughter, who has assumed that the childish admiration she felt for her father has turned into a silent boredom, thinks that she will continue the conversation later and gets up from the table because she has class. from French. She leaves her father in the restaurant listening In the world, that old paso doble, and he is left alone, abandoned to his fate. Estrella thinks, from a future we don’t know, that she could have done more for him than she did. Because that’s the last time she talks to him. Those two words slip between them, later, anchored in the renewed hope that there will be an after. But then all that remains is the story, threading that story that begins with the last words of the film, with a promise: “I was very nervous. At last, I was going to know the south”.

More information

The open ending of The South, Víctor Erice’s mythical film, based on the homonymous story by Adelaida García Morales, draws especially from the budgetary vicissitudes of its producer Elías Querejeta, who finished filming 33 days ahead of schedule. This open ending alludes to two mysteries. The first is who or what stayed in that mythical territory for a man to live his whole life fleeing from those coordinates. The second: who is, for Estrella, Agustín (Omero Antonutti), that silent and fascinating father who interprets, through a pendulum, the hiding places of reality.

Adelaida García Morales’ story is headed by the following quote from Friedrich Hölderlin: “What can we love that is not a shadow?” living that takes root in the adoration of the mystery, of what escapes us. the spectator of The South —if you don’t read García Morales’s story first, since the ending offers more clues there— you will always wonder how the story would have continued if the entire film had been shot and we had embarked with Estrella on that trip to the south to rebuild our childhood and adolescence of the one who was his father. But that doesn’t matter to us here. Nor who is Irene Ríos, or what happened to Agustín’s real life. We care about the promise, the directions in which that pendulum that is the imagination moves.

In The body keeps score A book that broadly addresses the treatment of the experience of both collective and individual trauma, its author, the psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk, delves into the immense power of the story to get ahead. Years ago, various studies and investigations came to the conclusion that Vietnam veterans, upon returning home, divided into two groups. Those who fiercely clung to the details of what had happened and repeated them over and over again and in the same order, and those who introduced small variants, due to imagination and, consequently, to inaccuracy. The second ones were the ones that managed to better integrate the traumatic experiences, as if staying too faithful to the events ended up deforming us, and it was fantasy, making the edges more passable to history, the only thing that allowed us to navigate the pain of a past that never ends.

The pendulum with which Agustín finds water ends up becoming a sort of symbol of paternal love for Estrella

Agustín’s pendulum, in addition to the liminal, of what is not yet, speaks of a power that is not related to having, to possessing, but as a perception of that reality that goes unnoticed, with listening to a hidden and impenetrable world for the rest of mortals. Thanks to the pendulum, Agustín knows where there is water and how many meters to dig to reach it or, if he swings it over the belly of his pregnant wife, he becomes certain that it will be a girl. The pendulum is an instrument of knowledge of reality, but not of its reality. The same is the case with headlights: their light only serves to illuminate others, but they are usually inhabited by darkness. So the pendulum ends up becoming a kind of symbol of paternal love, and shortly before committing suicide, perhaps he leaves it for his daughter, hoping that in the end she is the one who, even though already dead, finds it.

A few words from Isaak Bábel have resonated with me since I read them: “And now I want to know,” says the woman with terrible force, “I want to know if it is possible to find another father like him somewhere in the world.” And they also resonate now at the end of the film. Estrella tells herself that she is finally going to know the south, and that promise full of uncertainty returns her father to her. He is no longer here, but he has the strength of the word, of the story, and in the story life begins again and again and it is even possible, answering Bábel’s question, to find no longer a different father but the same one. As long as I search for him, he will never die.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.